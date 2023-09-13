Cancer is the leading cause of death in Nebraska. For men, it’s lung cancer. For women, it’s breast cancer.

A recent study by researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center showed low numbers of cancer screenings, as well as high instances of “cancer risk behaviors,” among Nebraska’s farmers.

Cancer awareness and prevention was given a major focus at Husker Harvest Days this year.

Nebraska Cancer Coalition gathered cancer organizations from across the state for Husker Harvest Days.

The mission of the Nebraska Cancer Coalition is connecting people and resources to strengthen cancer prevention, detection and quality of life in Nebraska.

Tamara Robinson, the program director for the Nebraska Cancer Coalition, said the Nebraska Cancer Coalition is a non-profit organization that collaborates with various partners across the state to raise awareness about cancer.

Robinson said the coalition’s mission is providing information about cancer screening, detection, quality of life, survivorship, and prevention. She emphasized the importance of spreading this knowledge to the public, as cancer is the leading cause of death in Nebraska, surpassing heart disease.

Robinson expressed concern for the rural parts of the state, where cancer incidence and mortality rates are higher due to lower rates of cancer screening. To combat this issue, Robinson said the coalition has partnered with hospitals and organizations such as Mary Lanning, CHI Health St. Francis, Nebraska Cancer Specialists, Genentech and American Cancer Society.

“They have also implemented innovative strategies, such as using giant inflatable lungs to visually demonstrate how the lungs can be affected by various factors,” Robinson said.

At their HHD exhibit, the coalition collaborated with UNMC to provide free skin cancer screenings, as rural Nebraska has seen a rise in skin cancer cases.

Farmers have a higher risk of skin cancer than the general population. This is because they are exposed to more ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, which is the main cause of skin cancer. UV radiation can penetrate the skin and damage the DNA in cells, which can lead to cancer.

Robinson underlined the importance of reaching out to rural communities through platforms like the Husker Harvest Days, as healthcare centralization in urban areas has led to reduced access to healthcare in rural regions.

With cancer being a significant concern for individuals working in agriculture, she said the coalition aims to ensure that crucial information reaches these communities.

Robinson also stressed the need for public awareness about changes in cancer screening guidelines.

For instance, the recommended age for colorectal cancer screening has shifted from 50 to 45.

“Many people are unaware of this change, thus making it crucial to disseminate such information,” Robinson said. Similarly, she emphasized the availability of lung cancer screening, which often goes unrecognized.

To assist with educating the public, the Nebraska Cancer Coalition has developed a website (www.necancer.org) that provides basic information about various types of cancer screenings. Robinson encourages individuals to consult their healthcare providers for personalized guidance and further information.

Robinson said the public is increasingly recognizing the importance of early cancer detection, especially due to rising healthcare costs and limited accessibility to healthcare in rural areas.

She said with an aging population of farmers in their 50s and 60s, the incidence of cancer among this group highlights the urgency of proactive cancer screening and prevention efforts.

“The Nebraska Cancer Coalition remains dedicated to promoting awareness and providing resources for cancer prevention and early detection to help individuals lead healthier lives,” Robinson said.