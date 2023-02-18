It took quite some time to get the gates open for the 56th running of the Grasmick Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

All the horses were loaded except Rome, in the nine hole. Rome refused to load. After several minutes of trying, Rome was eventually scratched and the horses were backed out of the starting gates.

A few minutes later they were back in. As the first to load, His Giant had to wait in the gates longer than any of the other horses. It turned out that wasn’t a problem.

His Giant, a 7-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Discreetly Mine and Kitty’s Giant, shot out of the starting gates and the race was practically over from the start.

His Giant led from start to finish and won by a comfortable four lengths in 47.00.

Neither jockey Kevin Roman or trainer Isai Gonzalez liked the long wait in the gates.

“I was kind of worried,” Roman said. “We were waiting in the gates for the last horse to load, and we were there a while. Sometimes horses just fall asleep and you don’t know how they’re going to respond after the gates open. He’s a good horse. He knows what his job is. All I had to do was get him to the lead and he did the rest.”

Gonzalez said His Giant was in the right hole.

“I thought we had a shot, but actually every single one had a shot,” Gonzalez said. “I really liked the post position one.”

Roman liked the one hole too.

“The thing is when you have a fast horse and you’re in the one hole, you don’t have to cover anybody,” Roman said. “You’re going to run in a straight run. When you’re on the outside and you have a fast horse, you have to get over to the rail. That’s ground when you’re not running straight.

“I liked the one hole with that horse too.”

Fly to the Bank finished second, two lengths ahead of Justin Speight in third.

His Giant paid $7.20, $3.20 and $3.00. Fly to the Bank paid $3.60 and $3.20 while Justin Speight paid $7.40 to show.

“There were some good horses in there,” Roman said. “It was just a matter of this day, who was the better horse. He was the better horse today.”

Gonzalez and GSH Stable claimed His Giant Nov. 19 at Delta Downs for $4,000. He won twice in January at Delta Downs and has already earned $33,870 in 2023 alone.

“We like him,” Gonzalez said. “It surprised me a little bit the way he ran, but I knew we had a shot.”

The win was worth $9,270 and brings His Giant’s career earnings to $152,244. He’s now won three straight races and nine of 36 career starts.

“I don’t like when they have to reload,” Gonzalez said. “But everything worked out. We’re really happy.”

Hoofprints

— Beta Capo Song just keeps on winning. The 11-year-old gelding ridden by Roberto Morales and trained by Mark Hibdon won for the second time this meet Saturday in a starter optional four-furlong race. He now has 11 wins in 23 career starts at Fonner Park. He’s also won 13 of 23 career starts at four furlongs.

— Jockey Jose Medina and trainer Marissa Black teamed up for two wins on Saturday. The duo won with Reverend Aj in the third and with Brainstorm in the sixth.

— Medina later rode My Boy Gus to a win for Gonzalez in the 10th race.

— Jockey David Cardoso and trainer Stacey Rushton also won twice with Sentimental Cross in the first and Clearly Mad in the eighth.

— Racing resumes Sunday with a six-race card starting at 1:30 p.m.

Fonner Park Results

POST TIME: 01:30 p.m.

First Race, Purse $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

4, Sentimental Cross, D. Cardoso; $9.60, $4.60, $3.00

1, Segoviana, R. Morales; $3.00, $2.40

3, Nebraska Red, Z. Ziegler; $2.60

Race Time: :47

Exacta (4-1); $20.80

Second Race, Purse $10,300, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

6, P R Girlfriend, S. Bethke; $13.40, $4.60, $2.80

4, Sing Charmer Sing, A. Ramos; $2.60, $2.20

5, Beautiful Judge, J. Medina; $3.00

Late Scratches: Julie Jean

Race Time: :48

Daily Double (4-1), $9.00; Daily Double (4-6), $102.60; Exacta (6-4), $27.80; Superfecta (6-4-5-2), $20.62; Trifecta (6-4-5), $20.80

Third Race, Purse $10,000, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

3, Reverend Aj, J. Medina; $6.00, $3.00, $2.20

4, Broadway Pete, A. Martinez; $3.00, $2.20

5, Ourbestfriend D L, N. Haar; $2.60

Race Time: :46.80

Exacta (3-4), $14.40

Fourth Race, Purse $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

6, Rainbow Dash, D. Cardoso; $14.40, $6.40, $3.00

4, Feelssogoodinlove, A. Martinez; $3.40, $2.20

5, Devine Candy, A. Ramos; $2.40

Late Scratches: Miss Rossy

Race Time: :47.80

Exacta (6-4), $31.80; Superfecta (6-4-5-7), $6.15; Trifecta (6-4-5), $59.30; Pic 3 (6-3-6), $118.10; Pic 4 (4-6-3-6), $69.20

Fifth Race, Purse $8,400, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

2, Beta Capo Song, R. Morales; $6.60, $4.20, $2.60

1, Blabimir, Z. Ziegler; $5.80, $4.80

6, Lover Boy, A. Martinez; $2.40

Race Time: :47

Exacta (2-1), $104.40; Superfecta (2-1-6-5), $154.86; Trifecta (2-1-6), $225.10

Sixth Race, Purse $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

4, Brainstorm, J. Medina; $3.80, $2.20, $2.20

5, Ferocity, A. Martinez; $2.80, $2.20

3, Shweet Persuasion, B. McNeil; $2.80

Race Time: 1:14.80

Exacta (4-5), $7.60; Superfecta (4-5-3-2), $2.91; Trifecta (4-5-3), $10.00

Seventh Race, Purse $12,500, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

4, Yayasgotmoregame, B. McNeil; $9.00, $4.80, $2.80

1, Kenhedoit, R. Morales; $5.80, $3.00

5, Phlash Drive, K. Roman; $2.60

Race Time: :47

Exacta (4-1), $56.00; Superfecta (4-1-5-3), $8.29; Trifecta (4-1-5), $28.50; Pic 3 (2-4-4), $34.30

Eighth Race, Purse $9,200, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

2, Clearly Mad, D. Cardoso; $9.60, $5.40, $3.20

6, Launched, S. Bethke; $6.80, $3.80

5, Bluegrass Breeze, J. Medina; $2.60

Late Scratches: Mysterious Tale

Race Time: :47.60

Exacta (2-6), $64.00; Superfecta (2-6-5-3), $26.70; Trifecta (2-6-5), $232.90

Ninth Race, Purse $15,450, Stakes, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, His Giant, K. Roman; $7.20, $3.20, $3.00

7, Fly to the Bank, A. Ramos; $3.60, $3.20

5, Justin Speight, R. Morales; $7.40

Late Scratches: Rome

Race Time: :47

Exacta (1-7), $16.40; Superfecta (1-7-5-6), $97.94; Trifecta (1-7-5), $118.60

Tenth Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

6, My Boy Gus, J. Medina; $14.60, $6.10, $3.90

5, Scooter's Boy, N. Haar; $4.30, $2.80

4, That's D 'cat, K. Roman; $2.80

Race Time: 1:14.20

Daily Double (1-6), $122.60; Exacta (6-5), $82.60; Omni (4-5), $5.40; Omni (4-6), $8.00; Omni (5-6), $9.20; Superfecta (6-5-4-3), $33.88; Trifecta (6-5-4), $75.10; Pic 3 (2-1/9-6), $77.10; Pic 4 (4-2-1/9-6), $1,504.20; (4-4-2-1/9-6), $5,000.00