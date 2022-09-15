Historic bus tours start Saturday

Those who take historic bus tours the next two Saturdays will get a comprehensive look at Grand Island -- not just downtown.

Passengers will see notable historic sites in all parts of the city, said Michelle Setlik of the Hall County Historical Society.

Three tours will be given this Saturday and three more will follow on Sept. 24. Buses depart at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. They will begin and end near the Stolley House in Stolley Park.

People can't just show up. They need to sign up beforehand, because space is limited, Setlik said. Each bus trip is limited to 20 people.

To register, visit https://grandisland.evanced.info/signup and go to the events page. You may also call or visit the Grand Island Public Library. The phone number is 308-385-5333.

The tours are free thanks to a grant from the Union Pacific Railroad Foundation.

Each tour lasts an hour and a half.

Passengers will not get out of the vehicle. "Once you're on the bus, you're not going to get off the bus until the tour ends," Setlik said, adding that the bus is handicapped-accessible.

The tour guides will be Setlik, Sue Clement and Fred Roeser.

Organizers hope to deliver "just a real comprehensive history of the community of Grand Island," Setlik said.

It'll be the best they can do in an hour and a half.

But participants will be encouraged to continue their education on their own, as time permits.

The tours are being done in conjunction with CRANE Public Transit.

Passengers will be given two Railside brochures put together by Grand Island Tourism.

As part of Grand Island's anniversary, Grand Island Tourism is also presenting pictures to local businesses, showing what their buildings used to look like.

In celebration of Grand Island's 150th year as an incorporated city, Mayor Roger Steele called upon several community partners to work together to highlight Grand Island's history.

In addition to the Hall County Historical Society, entities involved in the celebration activities are the Grand Island Public Library and Library Foundation, the Liederkranz, Stuhr Museum, Grand Island Tourism, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and the City of Grand Island.