Runners who competed in the Nebraska State Fair Marathon had great weather to compete Saturday.

After Grand Island experienced days of 100 degree weather earlier this week, it was a lot calmer for winners Kenya’s Bernard Kiptoo Koech and Chicago’s Polina Hodnette during the race at the Nebraska State Fair.

Kiptoo Koech won the men’s full marathon at 2:17:33, while Hodnette was the women’s winner at 2:57:17.

Hodnette said she was thankful for the weather. She said Chicago experienced 100 degree weather earlier in the week as well.

“It could have been way hotter so I was very blessed with the weather,” she said. “We started at 6:30 this morning and it was perfect all the way through the race.”

Both runners run their races pretty comfortably. Kiptoo Koech won the men’s race by 24 minutes over Rick Stahl of Hutchinson, Kan, while Hodnette captured the women’s race by 19 minutes over Kearly Gawarcki of Louisville, Ky.

Kiptoo Koech said he was surprised to have won the race as comfortably as he did.

“I was expecting more competition but I was just alone. That allowed me to run it like a normal race,” he said. “It felt great.”

Both runners were competing in the Nebraska State Fair for the first time, so they both said they enjoyed competing in the race.

Kiptoo Koech said: “It was perfect to run on because I like running on flat course. It’s definitely worth the hype.”

Hodnette said: “It’s a great, flat course to run on. The volunteers and supporters were just great. There were so many water stations. It was really a fun race to compete in.”

This was the ninth year for the Nebraska State Fair Marathon and it was another success. There were close to 880 participants that took part in the event, which featured 39 states and five countries. All that pleased race director Angie Ziller.

“This was great. Us and other races are still recovering from COVID-19 but we still managed to hit our maximum. We filled every spot that we have so that’s exciting,” Ziller said.

There were over 500 volunteers that helped out with the race as well as tons of sponsors. Ziller said that’s been important in the success of the State Fair Marathon.

“We’ve been really grateful with the support that we’ve had in this over the years,” Ziller said.

“A lot of our sponsors have helped us with volunteers. We’ve had help with packet pickup, aftercare and even on the course. Every single person that we have serves an important role, no matter how long they serve their purpose.

“There is just so much support, it’s been great.”

State Fair Marathon

Saturday

At Fonner Park

Results (Top three results)

Full-Marathon (unofficial)

Men’s

1, Bernard Kiptoo Koech, Eldoret, RV, 2:17:33; 2, Rick Stahl, Hutchinson, Kan., 2:41:20; 3, Sammy Luttier, Lincoln, 2:41:46.

Women’s

1, Polina Hodnette, Chicago, 2:56.17; 2, Karly Gawarcki, Louisville, Ky., 3:15.22; 3, Jamie Cooper, Bogart, Ga., 3:32.28.

Half-Marathon

Men’s

1, Kepha Ongeri Onidma, Eldoret, RV; 1:08:06; 2, Collin Oswalt, Hutchinson, Kan., 1:08:38; 3, Clay Simpson, Lincoln, 1:08.42.

Women’s

1, Audrey Suttor, Boulder, Colo., 1:25.38; 2, Jacqueline Kunnemann, Lincoln, 1:29:01; 3, Kassia Ulffers, Omaha, 1:29.:22.

Men’s

1, Logan Kaliff, York, 16:12; 2, Isaiah Nebbe, Kearney, 17:09; 3, Ray Longoria, 18:19.

Women’s

1, Kimberly Vanbuskirk, Fremont, 21:59; 2, Dawn Claus, Sutton, 22:38; 3, Katherine Stewart, Holdrege, 22:45.