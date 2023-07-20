Luck was in the air Wednesday as the holders of two Nebraska lottery tickets won big.

A Lucky For Life ticket bought for Wednesday’s drawing will pay the winner $25,000 a year for the rest of their life.

In a press release, the Nebraska Lottery confirmed that one ticket sold matched all the winning white ball numbers — 12, 16, 28, 32 and 45. The Lucky Ball number was 01 and was not matched. The ticket was sold at a Super C at 501 W. A St. in Lincoln.

The multistate Lucky for Life game odds are 1 in 1,813,028 for the $25,000-a-year prize. The prize can be paid as an annuity for the length of a winner’s natural life or as one cash payment. If the annuity option is chosen, a minimum of 20 years’ worth of payments is guaranteed.

A second winner bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket worth $110,000 in Friend. One ticket matched all five winning numbers for the jackpot. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Pick 5 were 10, 13, 30, 36 and 38. The ticket was sold at Qwik 6, 1535 First St.

The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot are 1 in 501,942. The Nebraska Pick 5 draws nightly each week. During the month of July, the jackpot increases $10,000 each time it is not won, up from the typical $4,000.

Winning lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at the lottery headquarters in Lincoln.