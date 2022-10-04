Holiday crafts, bake sale opens Friday

Chrysalis Lutheran Home of Grand Island will host a holiday crafts and bake sale on Friday and Saturday.
Hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2807 W. Faidley Ave.
In addition to a variety of craft and vendor booths, the event will include a special holiday shop for kids; gifts and treats for fall, Halloween and Christmas; ice cream from the Anna Street Trolley; and a sloppy Joe lunch ($5).
For more information, call 308-381-7227, email chrysalislutheran@gmail.com or check out Chrysalis Lutheran Home's page on Facebook.