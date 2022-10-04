 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holiday crafts, bake sale opens Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Chrysalis Lutheran Home of Grand Island will host a holiday crafts and bake sale on Friday and Saturday.

Hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2807 W. Faidley Ave.

In addition to a variety of craft and vendor booths, the event will include a special holiday shop for kids; gifts and treats for fall, Halloween and Christmas; ice cream from the Anna Street Trolley; and a sloppy Joe lunch ($5).

For more information, call 308-381-7227, email chrysalislutheran@gmail.com or check out Chrysalis Lutheran Home's page on Facebook.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts