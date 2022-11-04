Holiday help for caregivers

The holidays can be an amazing time for fun with friends and family, but for those caring for someone with dementia, it can be stressful — for both caregivers and the people they are caring for.

To help those caregivers handle the holidays, CountryHouse is hosting a virtual event featuring Erinn Drouin, executive director of CountryHouse in Omaha. She’ll provide advice that will help navigate what could be stressful time.

This virtual event is planned for 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. To register, visit countryhouse.net/holidays.

Those who RSVP will receive a personalized event link.

CountryHouse provides expert care for those with all types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s Disease. CountryHouse communities are located in Granite Bay and Folsom, California; Elkhorn, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; Cedar Rapids and Council Bluffs, Iowa; Dickinson, North Dakota and Cumberland, Maryland. Learn more by visiting countryhouse.net.