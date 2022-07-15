Hollis is a 7 week old polydactyl kitten (with extra toes!) who will be ready for adoption by July 24!... View on PetFinder
Dakota Pankonin, 21, and Emmanuel Varela, 19, were both charged with flight to avoid arrest.
The project at the intersection of State Street, Broadwell Avenue and Eddy Street is one of many city efforts included in a proposed one- and six-year street improvement plan.
“It was used as a ballroom, back 120 years ago, and that’s what I’m trying to bring back to the community,” said new owner Jose Ramirez.
The Nebraska Republican Party fired its chairman Saturday amid GOP turmoil that stemmed partly from the hard-fought primary for governor. The day also included one arrest and a raft of resignations.
The problem began with an email she received from a company purporting to be McAfee, a computer security company.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
Bill Gavers has a saying for all occasions.
An 18-year-old Grand Island man has been arrested for possessing and threatening to publicly share sexually explicit photos of 11 females, who…
William "Billy" Hall, a former paraeducator at Goodrich Middle School who was preparing to teach there this fall, died after the car he was riding in rolled into a creek southwest of Sterling.
