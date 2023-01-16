Home Depot celebrates 20 years of growth in Grand Island

Grand Island’s Home Depot, located at 911 Allen Drive, celebrated its 20th anniversary on Monday.

The celebration started with a board cutting ceremony and serving cake.

The celebration lasted through the day with giveaways and food. Home Depot mascot, Homer D. Poe, was there for the celebration.

Home Depot first opened on Jan. 16, 2003 in Grand Island. Jim Davis is store manager and a Grand Island native.

Davis said the store is 95,000 square feet and has an inventory of more than 40,000 items. The store employs more than 100 people.

David said Home Depot has seen tremendous growth since 2003.

“We have seen our sales volume triple since opening the store,” he said.

Davis attributes the growth of the store to the growth of Grand Island over the last 20 years.

“I'm born and raised here and have spent most of my life here,” he said. “With the new casino coming and others things, the community will continue to grow.”

With Grand Island continuing to grow, that is good for a store that was started for those do-it-yourselfers out there.

Along with the DIYers, Home Depot also caters to contractors and sub-contractors who have had a steady stream of work as the community has grown.

There are eight Home Depot stores in Nebraska, including in Lincoln, Omaha and Scottsbluff.

The Grand Island Store has a trade area of more than 250,000 people in a three state area.

Davis said anticipating the needs of their customers and keeping up in the latest products and trends in home improvements has contributed to their growth.

Home Depot has also kept up with the latest technology.

Through the use of a smartphone, customers can find what they are looking, allowing them to plan ahead on their projects. Products can also be ordered via the app for curbside pickup.

Davis said that has allowed customers to work more efficiently and save both time and money.

“That has helped us grow and expand the products and services we offer,” Davis said.

While there are no plans to add on to the existing store, “We're gonna continue to grow with the community.”

Along with serving the public, Home Depot has also served Grand Island and surrounding communities.

Over the years they have participated in Habitat for Humanity builds, supported Eagle Scout projects, traveled to Deschler to help clean up when they were struck by tornadoes and donated to multiple fundraisers in local communities.

Home Depot hires veterans and supports veteran programs, such as Wreaths Across America.

They have teamed up We With Goodwill and Work Force to ensure diversity and inclusion within their store.

“We hire candidates starting as young as 16 years of age to teach them marketable skills, excellent customer service, and help build strong relationships with coworkers, customers and community,” said Ann Singer, associate support department supervisor.

Home Depot has also supported its college bound associates by either transferring them to another store or having their positions still available when they come home for the summer or holidays.

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement retailer with approximately 500,000 orange-blooded associates and 2,300 stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank started Home Depot from a coffee shop in Los Angeles in 1978.

As DIYers, they envisioned a superstore that would offer a huge variety of merchandise at great prices and with a highly trained staff, according to the company's history.

Employees would not only be able to sell, but they would also be able to walk customers at every skill level through most any home repair or improvement.

At the heart of Home Depot was the "expertly trained floor associates who could teach customers how to handle a power tool, change a fill valve or lay tile. It wasn’t enough to sell or even tell," — associates also had to be able to show, according to the company.

At the grand opening of Home Depot in Grand Island 20 years ago, the Grand Island Senior High dance team and Grand Island Northwest band performed. Grand Island Mayor Jay Vavricek used a power saw to perform the "board cutting" rather than a ribbon cutting.

Home Depot is open Mondays through Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Grand Island location's phone number is 308-389-3515. Go to www.homedepot.com for more information.