Homicide being investigated in York

YORK – The York Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide as a York woman was found shot to death in her home.

York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said the department was called to 84 South Platte Avenue to investigate a shooting at 9:47 p.m.

“After tactical entry was made into the home, Stacie Beutler, 46, was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical assistance was called and she was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Chief Tjaden said while they were still at the residence, officers received information about the location of a suspect at another house in York. A short time later, Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested without incident on charges of first degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was transported to the York County Jail where he is currently held.

Tjaden said he wanted to thank the York County Sheriff’s Department, the York Fire Department and the Nebraska State Patrol for their assistance.

No further information is available at this time. Chief Tjaden asked for the public's patience "as we move through this investigation."