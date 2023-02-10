LINCOLN — Lawmakers have yet to reach a compromise on a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

But committee members advanced the bill anyway Friday, signaling that they remain hopeful an agreement can be reached.

The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted 5-0 Friday afternoon to push Legislative Bill 77 out of committee and into the first round of debate. State Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney, both Democrats from Omaha, voted yes. Sen. Wendy DeBoer, also a Democrat, was present not voting.

Wayne, the committee chair, said Friday’s vote reflected the fact that lawmakers are working to reach an agreement with the bill’s introducer, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, to address some of the concerns expressed during LB 77’s public hearing two weeks ago. As of Friday afternoon, however, lawmakers hadn’t settled on the terms of the agreement.

LB 77 would allow Nebraskans over the age of 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Such measures are sometimes called “constitutional carry” in reference to some gun rights advocates’ belief that the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry concealed guns without a permit.

Currently in Nebraska, getting a concealed-carry permit requires passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.

Brewer said he has tried to get the Legislature to approve this issue since he first took office in 2017. A similar bill he brought last year narrowly fell short due to a filibuster.

The recent public hearing on LB 77 lasted hours, with dozens testifying both for and against the bill. Opponents generally argued that the legislation would make Nebraska more dangerous, but Brewer said the agreement is more focused on concerns from local police.

The Omaha and Lincoln Police Departments, along with the Omaha police union, oppose LB 77. Police have opposed previous iterations of the bill, and Brewer has proposed amendments in an attempt to gain their support, but those amendments also failed and were not incorporated into LB 77.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said he was concerned that the bill would make it easier for people with criminal offenses to access firearms. Schmaderer suggested altering the bill to make exceptions for Omaha during the hearing. Such a carveout was proposed last year but it failed in the face of opposition from hard-line gun rights advocates who opposed any exceptions.

Brewer did not specify what could be considered as part of an agreement, but said he hopes legislation on judicial reform will help lawmakers reach a resolution. He declined to elaborate when asked by a reporter.

Though the Nebraska Legislature is dominated by Republicans, accounting for 32 of the 49 total active lawmakers, Brewer said he is invested with resolving the agreement. He said many factors, including the agreement, could impact the bill’s success on the floor.

“It’s just one of those issues that — it causes folks to usually kind of polarize one way or another,” Brewer said. “And you just hope that enough of them are on your side.”