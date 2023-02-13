Fonner Park Simulcasting
Tuesday
10:55 a.m. - Parx; 11:45 a.m. - Mahoning Valley; 1:25 p.m. - Sunland Park; 1:55 p.m. - Turf Paradise
Fonner Park Workouts
Sunday’s
Track: Fast
Three Furlongs
Big Bend Buckaroo;37.40;b;4/23
Carpe Victoriam;38.40;b;9/23
Dakamo Rose;37.20;b;3/23
Doyouknowmyname;36.00;b;1/23
Exodus and Hope;39.00;b;16/23
Flat Out Hot;38.40;b;9/23
Flyer's Shadow;39.80;b;20/23
For Reel;36.80;b;2/23
Gaon Flag;37.80;b;7/23
Grace A'lace;39.00;b;16/23
High Cost of Livin;37.60;b;6/23
Hunk of a Hit;37.40;b;4/23
Jomama Sassy;39.00;b;16/23
Julia's Bull;39.60;b;19/23
Knockon;38.00;b;8/23
Lady Clare;41.80;b;23/23
Mister Lester;39.80;b;20/23
Shaq's My Daddy;38.60;b;14/23
Superman Sam;40.20;b;22/23
Tail of Samson;38.40;b;9/23
The Big Show;38.40;b;9/23
Whiskeyspent;38.40;b;9/23
Withstandthestorm;38.60;b;14/23
Four Furlongs
Blabimir;48.40;b;1/23
Caleb On the Go;49.40;b;8/23
Cecilia's Hope;52.80;b;21/23
Chared;49.20;b;6/23
Danube;51.00;b;15/23
Donna's Hope;52.60;b;18/23
Fayette Warrior;50.00;b;10/23
Gerdy's Boy;51.00;b;15/23
Ju Ju Guy;52.60;b;18/23
Judge's Bribe;48.60;bg;3/23
Just Luck;49.00;b;5/23
L B Gold;52.80;b;21/23
Miss Addisyn K;50.40;b;13/23
North Arm Bay;50.00;b;10/23
Pete and Repete;52.00;b;17/23
Prince B;50.20;b;12/23
R Deja Voo;52.60;b;18/23
R Voo's Taboo (MN);52.80; b; 21/23
Rio Lady (KY); 50.60; b; 14/23
Robust (KY); 49.20; b; 6/23
Street N Sour;49.60;b;9/23
Such Great Heights;48.60;b;3/23
Tapped to the Max;48.40;b;1/23
Five Furlongs
Red Red Wine;1:04.20;b;1/2
Warriors Haven;1:04.60;b;2/2