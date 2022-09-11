 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Howard Knuth

I want to thank my family for having my 95th birthday dinner, and I want to thank them for all the cards and gifts that I received. Thanks to everyone who sent me cards by mail, it reminded me of the good ol’ days.

Howard Knuth

