Humanities Nebraska bringing South American music to Grand Island Public Library

Musician Oscar Rios Pohirieth will present an all-ages program, “Andean Folk Music and Cultures of South America,” at 10:30 a.m. on June 27 at the Grand Island Public Library.

Experience the Andean cultures of Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru and Chile through an acoustic journey and storytelling. Rios Pohirieth, the founder and director of the award-winning Lincoln-based Andean musical group Kusi Taki (Quechua for Enchanting Music), will play traditional South American instruments including the Quena (flute), Zampoñas (panpipes), Charango (ten-stringed small guitar) and Bombo (goatskin drum) and sing in Spanish and Quechua to bring alive the cultures and history of the indigenous peoples of the Andes.

For more information about the program, contact Grand Island Public Library at 308-385-5333, or visit gilibrary.org.

“Andean Folk Music and Cultures of South America” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation.

Speakers are available to any non-profit organization in Nebraska. Each program lasts 30 minutes to an hour, plus a question-and-answer period.

The most frequent users of the HN Speakers Bureau are primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities, libraries, museums and historical societies, agencies for the elderly, rural organizations, churches, arts organizations and ethnic organizations. Humanities Nebraska sponsors the largest Speakers Bureau program in the U.S. according to the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For information about available speakers and guidelines for booking them, visit www.humanitiesnebraska.org (Speakers section) or contact Humanities Nebraska at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 330, Lincoln, NE 68508, phone 402-474-2131, fax 402-474-4852 or e-mail info@humanitiesnebraska.org.