Humanities Nebraska program to feature Andrew Carnegie, public library philanthropist

After his selling of United States Steel Co. in 1901 and amassing a fortune equivalent to more than $75 billion today, Carnegie devoted the rest of his life to philanthropy, specifically in the building and funding of public libraries. By the time of his death in 1919, he had spent more than 90% of his wealth on charitable projects and funded the building of 2,509 libraries, with locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.