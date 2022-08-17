Humanities Nebraska program to feature Andrew Carnegie, public library philanthropist

Doane University history professor Thomas King will present “Andrew Carnegie” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Grand Island Public Library as part of the city’s 150th anniversary celebration.
After his selling of United States Steel Co. in 1901 and amassing a fortune equivalent to more than $75 billion today, Carnegie devoted the rest of his life to philanthropy, specifically in the building and funding of public libraries. By the time of his death in 1919, he had spent more than 90% of his wealth on charitable projects and funded the building of 2,509 libraries, with locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.
Step back to the Gilded Age and listen to a Chautauqua portrayal of a once impoverished child from Scotland turned the “richest man in the world” who believed that the wealthy share their fortune for the betterment of mankind.
For more information about the program, please call the Grand Island Public Library at 308-385-5333, or visit the library’s website at gilibrary.org.