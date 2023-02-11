LINCOLN - Fred Hoiberg didn’t know what to say.

How does one even begin to sum up what Nebraska basketball pulled off Saturday against Wisconsin?

“I can’t,” Hoiberg said with a smile. “I’m just gonna get up and leave and say it was a great game. It was a lot of fun.”

With 16 minutes to play in regulation, Nebraska stared down the barrel of a 17-point deficit. Five minutes of game play later, the Huskers erased Wisconsin’s lead after piecing together a 20-2 run. But both teams went cold at the end of regulation, forcing overtime.

While Wisconsin stayed cold, Nebraska finished hot for a 73-63 win to pull off the school’s biggest comeback victory in Pinnacle Bank Arena history and their largest comeback win in general since 2013.

“Really proud of the guys for their effort and just their resilience,” Hoiberg said. “They could have folded when we got down 17, but they just kept coming. And that’s the thing you love to see out of your team.”

Already losing by 11 at halftime, senior forward Derrick Walker had turnovers on back-to-back possessions with a third turnover minutes later — resulting in four points for Wisconsin to push the Badgers’ lead to 17 with 16:12 to play.

“I was horrible. I don’t know how many turnovers but it was too many,” Walker said. “To start the first half, I had turnovers. Started out the second half with turnovers. It’s just silly, stupid turnovers that I need to control and not let happen because that not only affects me, but it affects everyone on my team. Definitely if we cut down on my turnovers, the game would be a lot different.”

The game plan from there? Find junior guard Keisei Tominaga, Hoiberg said.

It worked. Tominaga knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to jumpstart Nebraska’s run.

Others, of course, were involved too. Walker hit a layup. Sam Griesel converted an and-one. Blaise Keita hit a second-chance shot. Then, back-to-back three-pointers once again from Tominaga — the latter giving Nebraska its first lead of the game.

“We just picked our pace up,” Walker said of erasing Wisconsin’s lead. “We know Keisei gets a lot of attention, so we’re just moving around, taking what the defense gives us. We just settled in on defense and made it a point to get stops and get rebounds.

“We played together, through everything — being down 17, we played together. We didn’t give up. We knew that this was a game that we could win, and we did that tonight.”

From there? White-knuckling to the finish.

In the final 10 minutes of regulation, there were six lead changes and four ties. That last tie, though, lasted for nearly three minutes after Omaha native Chucky Hepburn converted a jumper off a Griesel travel turnover.

After six combined missed shots in the second half’s final minutes, Wisconsin and Nebraska remained deadlocked at 61 points. And Wisconsin had the final look.

The play Wisconsin coach Greg Gard drew up, he said, was supposed to get the ball into the paint, but that’s not what happened.

Hepburn remained outside the arc before heaving up a three-point attempt as the shot clock expired with freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence tightly guarding him.

“It was Jekyll and Hyde between who we were in the first half defensively who we were in the second half,” Gard said. “... I give Nebraska credit because here they have played well. They are very momentum-driven and momentum reliant, and we fed them a lot of momentum. A lot of this was due to our undoing.”

That momentum carried into overtime.

Wisconsin made the first bucket of the bonus frame but never scored again — finishing overtime with six straight misses and three turnovers. Nebraska shot 50% from the floor in the final five minutes, making 3-of-6 shots, and converted all six of their free throws.

Two of those three buckets came from Walker on back-to-back possessions to give NU the lead.

“I saw an opportunity and so I took it,” Walker said. “We needed to score. It didn’t necessarily have to come from me, but it did.”

Hepburn paced Wisconsin with 19 points, while Connor Essegian added 13 and Max Klesmit chipped in 12 points.

Tominaga led Nebraska with 22 points for his third-straight 20-point game, while Walker added 18 points, Griesel chipped in 15 points, Lawrence scored 11 points, while Keita grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench.

A similar comeback situation presented itself in the first half for the Huskers, as Nebraska found itself down by 10 points with nine minutes to play until halftime. The usual suspects intervened: free throws from Griesel, a layup from Walker and a layup from Lawrence cut Wisconsin’s lead to four.

Moments later, Tominaga heaved a rainbow shot from the FNBO logo — sending those in Pinnacle Bank Arena to their feet as the ball swished through the net.

That shot — one that cut Wisconsin’s lead to just one — was Nebraska’s only made three-pointer in the first half.

After that, though, Wisconsin pieced together a 6-point run and closed out the half outscoring NU, 13-3, to hold onto an 11-point lead at the break.