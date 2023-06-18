HASTINGS — IdeaBank Marketing completed $31,125 worth of strategic and creative marketing services within 24 working hours during IdeaThon 2023 — and gave them away to a worthy nonprofit.

IdeaBank completed a comprehensive marketing plan for enCourage Advocacy Center on June 8 and 9 to help launch the nonprofit’s inaugural gala fundraiser.

The center provides services to survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking, while working to address the root causes of violence in Adams, Nuckolls, Clay and Webster counties.

“When everyone is valued in a community, we all benefit,” said Sherma Jones, a partner in IdeaBank Marketing. “Because we value the vital work enCourage does every day, we were glad to help put their fundraiser on the path to success.”

That began with a name for the event. IdeaBank set out to position the new enCourage fundraiser as the premiere social event for 2024. Simultaneously, the agency developed a theme that would connect with the organization and increase awareness of its mission.

IdeaBank came up with “Mint, A Night to Treasure.” The inaugural Mint will be on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Lochland Country Club. Work IdeaBank completed for enCourage during IdeaThon 2023 included:

Event name and logo

Marketing plan/calendar

Save the date design (for print and digital)

Invitation (for print and digital)

Email marketing sequence

Social media marketing

Website landing page

Event space design and signage

Press releases

Newspaper ad

Event program cover and format

Sponsorship one-sheet

Printed ticket design

Billboard design

“We’re stunned and amazed by the incredible work IdeaBank has prepared,” said Jo Bair, executive director of enCourage. “Their expertise and donation of services will help us focus on what we do best while knowing we can provide even more services to our community with the support we receive during Mint. I can’t wait until next February!”

IdeaBank Marketing has been providing comprehensive marketing and advertising services, including strategic marketing plans, social media marketing, traditional and online ad campaigns, corporate identity packages and public relations services, for a wide variety of businesses and industries in Nebraska for 40 years. For more information, contact IdeaBank at (402) 463-0588 or ideabankmarketing.com.