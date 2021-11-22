If you can read this, you have something to be thankful for

To have lived through this pandemic comes first on my gratitude list for this Thanksgiving. For nearly the past two years, our lives have been radically different. We are still adjusting to life with this new peril at our doorstep.

It doesn’t matter which side of the vaccine debate you are on (and I’m all for it, by the way). What does matter is that somehow you survived when almost three-quarters of a million people in the U.S. didn’t. If nothing else, this is something to be thankful for.

None of us knows what next year will bring, but we all hope for the best. In the meantime, it is always good to reflect on what you have and what you are thankful for, as this day encourages us to do every year.

This day and every day, I want to enjoy being alive and as healthy as possible, so I can see the smile on people’s faces, the light in their eyes, and feel the joy in their hearts. I am grateful I’m going to be around for a while, which will make this holiday an extra special one.

Gathering with family, even on camera, is something special. Many families now have weekly Zoom calls where they spend several hours together, playing games, talking all together and then one-on-one, and some even have dinners together over the internet. I suspect there will be a few million Thanksgiving Zoom dinners this year.