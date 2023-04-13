Incoming Nebraska Commissioner of Education Brian Maher would make $300,000 a year under a proposed three-year contract.

The draft agreement, which would go into effect July 1, is set to go before the Nebraska State Board of Education at its Friday meeting in Lincoln.

The board tabbed Maher for Nebraska's top education post in a 5-3 vote March 31, a day after it interviewed three finalists for the position.

Maher is the executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents, which oversees the state's six public universities. In February, he announced he would step down from that role in June.

Maher currently makes $349,037 a year, according to South Dakota public records.

While he would take a pay cut under the proposed contract, Maher would make more than his predecessor, Matt Blomstedt, who made $242,019 as commissioner before he stepped down in January.

Maher and the board have already entered into a 10-day transition agreement that allows him to do some work before his official start date.

A native of Hooper, Maher has strong ties to Nebraska. He was a superintendent in Kearney and Centennial and held administrative roles in other Nebraska districts, including Waverly, Elkhorn and Johnson-Brock. In 2015, he was named the state's superintendent of the year.

He holds a doctorate in educational administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master's from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Maher was also superintendent of schools in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, before being hired to lead South Dakota's public university system in 2020.

His selection to be Nebraska's next education commissioner wasn't unanimous, however, with some board members questioning the integrity of the interview process.

Maher beat out two other candidates for the position who also had Nebraska ties: Douglas County West Superintendent Melissa Poloncic and Summer Stephens, a superintendent in Nevada.