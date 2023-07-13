HASTINGS — The Nebraska Department of Transportation will host a public information open house regarding proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 6 (US-6) in Adams County.

The open house and meeting are planned for 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Hastings City Auditorium, 400 N. Hastings Ave. No formal presentation is planned.

The proposed project, Hastings Southeast, would reconstruct approximately 2.38 miles of US-6 beginning approximately 0.77 miles east of the junction of US-6 and Highways 281/34 at mile marker 212.71 and extending north on Elm Avenue, then east on South Street to mile marker 215.05, approximately 0.24 miles east of Showboat Boulevard.

The existing curve would be removed between B Street and First Avenue and US-6 would be realigned to a new roundabout intersection at Elm Avenue and South Street.

Construction of the proposed project could begin as early as spring of 2026 and be completed in the summer of 2028. A portion of this project would be constructed under traffic with lane closures controlled by appropriate traffic control devices and practices. Other portions of the project would be constructed under total closure with traffic detoured.

Details regarding the project will be provided at the public meeting and personnel from NDOT will be available to answer questions, receive comments, and discuss any aspect of the proposed project.

For those unable to attend, additional information on the project, as well as all meeting materials, will be made available on the NDOT website ndot.info/41086. Feedback and comments on the project can be submitted on the NDOT website now through Aug. 9.