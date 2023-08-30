TECUMSEH — An inmate with Hall County ties has died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute.

Alfred Thulin, 76, inmate No. 45659, died Aug. 25. The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting the investigation into his death.

Thulin’s sentence began June 7, 1994. He was serving a 40- to 80-year and 14-day sentence for first degree sexual assault on a child and escape out of Hall County.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.