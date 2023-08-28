Hours after the Nebraska Attorney General Office offered its opinion that the offices responsible for investigating the state’s child welfare and prison systems are unconstitutional, inspectors general’s access to those agencies’ case management systems ended abruptly.

The Office of the Inspectors General, as well as the state’s ombudsman office, were shut out of the online systems that track incidents, disciplinary actions, grievances and other reports for inmates, children in the care of the state, as well as employees who work with what officials describe as vulnerable populations.

It’s the first time the offices created by the Legislature to provide oversight and offer transparency to state senators have lost access to those systems in the decade since they’ve been in existence, according to Julie Rogers, the state’s public counsel.

Less than a week later, employees of both the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Correctional Services were directed to refer any inquiry or request from the inspectors general to the legislative liaisons of their respective agencies.

According to nearly identical letters from top lawyers at HHS and Corrections, if anyone from the Office of the Inspector General, the Ombudsman or the Office of Public Counsel showed up at an agency facility they should be denied entry “other than access that would be granted to any other member of the public.”

Instead, those inspectors general should be referred to the legislative liaisons to discuss requests for access, the letters state.

The change in how the offices of the inspector general can access information from the agencies they are charged with performing oversight on comes on the heels of an opinion written by Attorney General Mike Hilgers at the request of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Correctional Services.

Hilgers, in the 38-page opinion, said the inspectors general’s “untrammeled power to impede, control and access” information from other government branches violated the separation of powers clause in the Nebraska Constitution.

The letters circulated by HHS and Corrections did not detail how the change came about.

But Gov. Jim Pillen, through a spokeswoman, called the attorney general’s opinion “thorough and well-reasoned,” but stopped just short of saying the governor directed the change.

Spokeswoman Laura Strimple said the governor was “responsible for ensuring that agencies within the executive branch comply with the constitution and Nebraska’s laws.”

“Since the issuing of the AG’s opinion, the agencies have operated consistent with that responsibility,” she said.

Anthony Schutz, an associate professor of law at the University of Nebraska College of Law, said the Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that while attorney general opinions are “entitled to substantial weight,” justices have noted in multiple opinions across four decades that those opinions do not carry the authority of a judiciary decision.

“In theory, it means these opinions ought not guide conduct until they’ve gone to the judiciary and the judiciary has made its determination,” Schutz said.

Still, the attorney general’s opinion has had an immediate impact on how the state ombudsman’s office does its work, said Rogers, who was appointed to the position by the Legislature in 2020.

“We no longer have the ability to sift through what is accurate and what is not when an allegation comes to our attention through our intake process,” she said. “We are now trying to figure out how to do our work without those systems. It’s definitely slower.”

Rogers said what impact requiring the inspectors general to make an appointment with or reach out to a legislative liaison in either office will have on their ability to provide oversight to state lawmakers remains to be seen.

“We do not yet know the full practical implications for continuing our work,” Rogers wrote in a letter to the Legislature this week. Jennifer Carter, inspector general of Nebraska Child Welfare, and Doug Koebernick, inspector general of the correctional system, co-signed the letter.

The abrupt changes have raised concerns among state lawmakers, including Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, who leads the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee and has introduced several proposals aimed at reducing prison overcrowding in Nebraska. Wayne said the changes have made performing oversight “much more difficult.”

State senators and their staff can walk into any Corrections facility at any time, Wayne said. By that rationale, he said the inspectors general — who he considers legislative staff members — should be able to as well.

“I’m not sure what’s changed,” he said. “Nobody can explain what’s gone wrong.”

A group of state lawmakers plan to meet to address the situation next week, and it will likely come up when the Legislature reconvenes in January for its 60-day session.

But what form any legislation will take — as well as how the executive and judicial branches of Nebraska’s state government respond to it — remains to be seen.

State Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, also a member of the Judiciary Committee who relies upon the inspectors general to help inform her work as a legislator, said she views the recent change made by the agencies as a stopgap measure until the Legislature can craft a more permanent solution.

Inspectors generals should still be able to access the staff and facilities they are charged with performing oversight on, DeBoer said, even if they have to jump through an extra hoop to do so.

She said the offices are important to current and future legislators, particularly at a time where turnover in the body is high and committees can have entirely new membership every few years.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to find a solution that recognizes the need for the Legislature to have that expertise, especially in an era of term limits,” DeBoer said. “That experience with Corrections is valuable to members of the judiciary.”

State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who oversees the state ombudsman’s office as the chair of the Executive Board, echoed DeBoer, saying he’s confident the Legislature can find a path forward that “will satisfy any constitutional concerns laid out by the attorney general.”

“All branches of government have a shared and common interest in ensuring these programs are ran in the best way possible,” Briese said.

But that requires all parties “to show a willingness to cooperate to some degree,” he added.