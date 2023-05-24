The City of Grand Island swimming facilities will open for the summer starting Saturday, May 27.

All facilities are open seven days a week.

Operational hours are as follows:

Island Oasis Water Park, 321 E. Fonner Park Road: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Lincoln Pool, 716 N. Lambert: Noon to 6 p.m. daily.

Wading pools: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. Wading pools are located in Lincoln Park, 715 Beal St., Pier Park, 500 S. Oak St., and Grace Abbott Park, 601 W. State.

Splash pads: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Splash pads are located in Veterans Park, 2820 N. Broadwell, and Stolley Park, 2103 W. Stolley Park Road.

Admission for Island Oasis is $8 for youth ages 5 to 15 and seniors ages 55 and older, and $9 for adults ages 16 to 54. A one-time family pass is also available for two adults and up to four kids for $30.

Season passes are also available. Passes are $80 for youth ages 5 to 15 and for seniors ages 55 and older, and $90 for adults ages 16 to 54.

A Gold season pass includes free locker rental and 10% off concession items. All these extras are only $20 more than the individual pass prices for the season. Group discounts are also available for 10 or more people.

Admission prices for Lincoln Pool is $3.50 for youth ages 5 to 15 and seniors 55 and older, and $4.50 for adults ages 16 to 54. Children 4 and younger are free with a paying adult.

Wading pools are free for children to use. No lifeguards are on duty at the wading pools.

For more information call the Grand Island Parks and Recreation office at 308-385-5444 ext. 290 or visit www.grand-island.com/aquatics or www.grand-island.com/oasis.

The phone number for Island Oasis is 308-385-5381, Lincoln Pool phone number is 308-385-5458, and for operational or maintenance concerns of the wading pools call 308-385-5426.