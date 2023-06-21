The Fourth Street Festival, the Flatwater Music Festival, and at least four community festivals are on the calendar this weekend. And that’s not all, so let’s get started.

When it comes to music, you have a lot of choices. Hear Grand Island will feature Rascal Martinez, Public Figure and Das Dat in Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. The Nebraska National Guard 43rd Army Band is in the midst of its summer tour with performances in Grand Island, Hastings and Central City. Blue Plate Special will be performing at 8 tonight (Thursday) at Buechler Park. And folk artist Brad Colerick continues the Grand Island Music Series with a free outdoor concert Sunday evening at Stuhr Museum.

Car enthusiasts have several events to choose from including the Island Area Cruisers annual charity car show on Saturday at Stolley Park. In addition, a car and motorcycle show at Ann’s Getta Way Bar on East Highway 30 will benefit the Hall County Rural Fire Department.

Theater offerings include two Saturday performances of “Everybody’s Groovy,” a musical tribute to the 1960s from GILT Jr. on Saturday at College Park; and “The SpongeBob Musical” nightly (except Sunday) at Yanney Park in Kearney.

More details for these events can be found in the What’s Going On calendar on page B8.

Fourth Street Festival, Grand Island

The Fourth Street Festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and is centered around the 600 block of West Fourth Street in downtown Grand Island.

The event features activities for people of all ages including live music, games, dancing and more.

For kids there will be live dancing characters, face painting, balloon twisting, an LED robot, live animals to ride and pet, a dog show (registration starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, show follows at 8:30), clowns and more.

For the adults, the festival offers boxing (6 to 8 p.m. Saturday), a beer garden, Lucha Libre (freestyle wrestling, 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday), music from Sangre Nortena (after boxing on Saturday night), and much more.

But what would a festival be without food? Many food trucks and vendors will be on hand offering some of the best ethnic food the community has to offer.

And of course, many other vendors will be offering clothes and accessories, and many other items for purchase.

The Fourth Street Festival is organized by the folks at Tacos Los Hermanos, but has many other local sponsors.

For more information about the festival’s offerings, check out its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/4th-Street-Festival-10272745908426

Flatwater Music Festival, Hastings

HASTINGS — The 16th annual Flatwater Music Festival happens Friday and Saturday at Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning in Hastings.

Each year more than 1,500 people from across the Midwest enjoy two nights of live music, food, local artisan vendors, and outdoor activities for all ages.

Hours are 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Main stage performances are on a refurbished stage trailer with roots that go back to USO performances around Nebraska. The festival is set against a backdrop of farm fields. Musicians this year include Dan Rodriguez, Ali McGuirk, the Cody Sisters, and Noah Guthrie.

The Main Stage schedule includes:

Friday, June 23

— 7 p.m., Noah Guthrie

— 9 p.m., The Cody Sisters

Saturday, June 24

—2 p.m., Family concert featuring the String Beans

—7 p.m., Ali McGuirk

—9 p.m. Dan Rodriguez,

Saturday afternoon will feature the String Beans who will present a family concert that is sure to get all the kiddos dancing!

Saturday will also showcase local talent from 3 to 5 p.m. on the Shady Stage. The lineup includes: Raices de mi Pueblo of Hastings, Strings and Things, Family Magic with Mr. Magic Myers, and a ukulele jamboree.

Have an instrument and want to jam? From 1 to 3 p.m. come hang out at the Shady Stage with fellow musicians. No need to register, just show up and have a great time.

New this year, the festival will feature a revamped Shady Stage and food court area featuring local artists and an improved dining experience. Several food trucks will be on site.

Within the historic horse barn, those attending will be able to shop home decor, jewelry, art, and other locally made goods.

Daily admission is $15; children 9 and younger get in free. Bring friends and a lawn chair. Please: no pets, no smoking or vaping, no outside food or beverages (water is OK).

Event proceeds support education programs at Prairie Loft, which organizes and hosts the event.

Prairie Loft is an independent nonprofit with a mission to teach agriculture appreciation, outdoor education, cultural connections, and the wise use of natural resources.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.prairieloft.org or check out Prairie Loft’s page on Facebook.

Prairie Loft Center is located at 4705 DLD Road west of Hastings. To get there, take Second Street west from Burlington Avenue, cross Marian Road, then turn south on Highland. Just after you cross the railroad tracks, turn west on DLD Road and go a quarter of a mile. Car-pooling is recommended if possible.

‘A’Ror’N Days, Aurora

AURORA — Get ready to “Rock ‘n Roll” this weekend in Aurora.

The annual A’Ror’N Days celebration kicks off tonight (Thursday, June 22) with family night on the courthouse lawn. Family night will feature a pedal power tractor pull, train rides, a performance from The String Beans, a talent show and an outdoor movie. Folks from the Edgerton Explorit Center will be there as well.

Activities kick into full gear on Friday with a quilt show at the Plainsman Museum, a Show and Shine car show, pork barbecue, music from BD and the Boys, another outdoor movie and a street dance for adults.

Saturday starts with the Optimist Pancake Feed from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Aurora airport. The weekly farmers market will move for this week only to the Bremer Center parking lot. The quilt show at the Plainsman continues with a Quilts of Valor presentation at 10 a.m.

The A’Ror’N Days Craft Show will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

Also Saturday is a fun run/walk, tennis tournament, a poker run, golf scramble, kids games, free swimming and more.

The Grand Parade starts at noon from Aurora High School. Preceding the parade, the Hamilton Concert Band will perform from 11 a.m. to noon on the square. Food offerings include a hamburger cookout and a pie stand open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A free “Christian Rap and Rock” concert featuring Ryan Martinez and VOTA starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds. Fireworks will follow the concert.

Saturday wraps up with a teen dance from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the Youth Center, and an adult street dance from 9 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Grandview.

Aurora is located about 20 miles east of Grand Island via Highway 34.

Wolbach Days Rodeo, Wolbach

WOLBACH — If rodeo is your thing, Wolbach is the place to be this weekend.

Wolbach, located about 45 minutes north of Grand Island (4 miles east of Highway 281), is known for its annual summer rodeo. With performances starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it draws contestants from all over the area.

Admission to the rodeo is $10 for adults and $7 for children.

But there is more to Wolbach Days than the rodeo.

The festival starts off Friday with a patriotic kiddie parade at 10 a.m. and a fishing derby at Cottonwood Park. Events continue Saturday with sports tournaments, kids games and activities, entertainment, a bicycle rodeo and fireman’s challenge.

Barbecued beef will be served starting at 5 p.m. in the Community Center. A craft and vendor show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in community center. The street dance starts after the rodeo.

Sunday’s schedule includes a softball tournament, bingo, and turtle races.

For a complete schedule, check out the Wolbach Rodeo Club page on Facebook.

Muddy Creek Celebration, Ansley

ANSLEY — For more than 135 years, the small Custer County community of Ansley has been hosting the Muddy Creek Celebration that’s “all about community, family and fun.”

The celebration kicks off Friday with a Kid’s Color Fun Run/Ride, games at the pool and on Main Street, entertainment and “Glow up the Night” dance for seventh- through 12th grade students from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Community Building.

Saturday’s main event is the parade starting at 10 a.m. It will be followed by a craft and vendor show at the park on Highway 2, and a fishing tournament. From 1 to 4 pm. the football field will host a bounce house, yard games and kids races and games.

Ansley Legion Post 153 will be serving homemade ice cream starting at noon at the park.

Live entertainment Saturday night will feature Audation (a mix of originals and classic rock covers) from 5 to 6 p.m.; Downtown Nowhere, 7 to 8 p.m., and headliner Rascal Martinez from 9 p.m. to midnight

The celebration concludes Sunday with coffee and fellowship at 10 a.m. at the Community Building; with a service with Mike Holen at 10:30 a.m. A potluck lunch will follow.

Ansley is located about 65 miles northwest of Grand Island via Highway 2.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, check out the Muddy Creek Celebration page on Facebook.

Pioneer Picnic, Callaway

CALLAWAY — Also located in Custer County, Calloway will host its annual Pioneer Picnic from Friday through Sunday at Morgan Park.

Events Friday include the SVRA Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Grounds on Highway 40. A street dance runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Saturday schedule includes a fun run, car show, sidewalk chalk contest, an art show, kids carnival, book sale, kids races, alumni tea and a street dance at 8 p.m.

The main parade with the theme “Building a Future,” starts at 10:45 a.m.

Various food stands will be open on Saturday.

Events wrap up Sunday with church services at 11 a.m. in Morgan Park, toad and turtle races at 2 p.m., and another rodeo performance at 7:30 p.m.

Callaway is located about 100 miles northwest of Grand Island; take Highway 2 to Broken Bow, then travel about 22 miles on Callaway Road.

The event is sponsored by the Callaway Chamber of Commerce; for more information and a complete schedule of events, check out the chamber’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CallawayChamber

And don’t forget …

– Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

— “Paws for a Cause,” hosted by the Grand Island Be the Light Foundation to help raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Ryder Park, 202 N. Custer. Pet-friendly event includes contests, prizes, photo booth, treats for your pups, and more; $25 entry fee includes a goodie bag, t-shirt and contest entry; no fee if you just want to come take a look; bethelight.gi@gmail.com

— Splash & Dash, second annual fun run to benefit the Imagination City Children’s Museum, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Hall County Park. After the run, stick around for food and games for the whole family; 308-385-8377 or giimaginationcity@gmail.com

— Coffee & Fishing, 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Suck’s Lake, 809 S. Harrison; hosted by Reel Men & Ladies of Nebraska. Bring your own coffee; cookies and other goodies will be provided. Bruce Berck, 308-850-8464.

— Kick Flippin’ Addiction Skate Competition, second annual, noon Sunday, Pier Park; family-friendly day of art, music, kids activities and a skate competition; 402-519-5044 or 2022odad@gmail.com