It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

It’s been a tough year for many.

We all know someone who has struggled. We have lost some good friends, some library friends this past year, too. So, we have to look and try to find the good, the bright spots, and prepare for the next year with the best attitude we can muster up.

We have some bright spots:

The library has gone fine-free effective Oct 1. This means if your books are overdue you don’t have to pay overdue fines. You still have to bring them back of course and you will be charged if they are lost or damaged. We want people to come back to the library and use it. So old fines are gone.

New hours began the week of Nov 27. Saturdays are back! Bring your family down to check out some books and other materials. Check out the computers, toys/centers in children’s, Gateway Makerspace and more! Those new hours are: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The library has added a new Technology & Teen Librarian — Erica Rogers. She started her new job on Nov 21. Stop in and meet Erica. She is lots of fun. You should see the cool stuff she has on her desk that she has made in Makerspaces. She will be writing a column in the library rotation for Sundays. And get this … she really likes teens!

We also added four part-time library assistant to the staff and two are bilingual. Stop in and meet Darlene, John, Naikare and Marisela.

The library’s police substation is in process and almost complete. We look forward to having an open house and ribbon cutting soon. The police substation will be a conveniently located office for the Grand Island Police Department to use 24/7 to stop in and work on reports.

The Library Foundation is once again supporting the library’s programs, crafts, supplies, promotions and services such as volunteers, book sales and Makerspace. A big end-of-the-year “thank you” for its continued support!

The library just finished two Humanities Nebraska PrimeTime Family Reading Programs and will offer two more in the spring. If you and your family are interested in getting on our waiting list please do so now. PrimeTime offers two programs one for preschoolers and one for elementary students and their families. They each meet for six sessions here at the library. Families begin their program with a light meal, and learn about literacy. Call Laura at 308-385-5333 for more information.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here for “Breakfast with Santa” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 17. You can bring your child(ren) for a light breakfast and then get your pictures taken for free with Santa and Mrs. Claus. We will have some craft stations and activities for kids.

Winter break programs are coming. You can visit www.gilibrary.org for more information. A few favorites are the Family Gingerbread House Building at 2 p.m. Dec. 19, the Kids’ Construction Challenge at 10 a.m. Dec 20; and Cocoa and Classics Children’s Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Dec 21.

Teen programs include a Video Game Party at 2 p.m. Dec 22, Calendar Puzzles in the Makerspace at 2 p.m. Dec 27, and Painting with Jill at 2 p.m. Dec 28. The puzzles and painting programs require registration; do that online at www.gilibrary.org or give us a call.

And last — but certainly not least — the Prairie Art Brothers will present “Like the Down of a Thistle,” a holiday poetry program, at 2 p.m. Dec 18; and folks from Raptor Recovery Nebraska will be at the library at 11 a.m. Dec 28. Both programs are suitable for families and all ages.

Stop in and check out Holiday Readquarters and have the best holiday!