James
Our resident big boy, James is grey striped with shorter hair. He has a laid back personality and gets along... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Husker volleyball notes: Texas overcomes crowd disadvantage; NU had four positive antigen tests before match
- Updated
OMAHA — The Texas volleyball team knew the crowd at CHI Health Center Omaha wouldn’t be on its side during an NCAA Tournament match against Nebraska on Monday, but the Longhorns didn’t mind much.
- Updated
This year’s Nebraska State Fair will include three outdoor concerts, a new attraction called Indian relay racing and the return of the Bill Ma…
- Updated
Two stake races at Fonner Park, and there were two sad stories to go along with them.
- Updated
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
A 15-year-old girl was ticketed by Grand Island police Thursday afternoon on suspicion of resisting arrest, two counts of assault on an office…
- Updated
Except for officiating, Rebecca Baumann could handle just about any aspect of a wedding.
- Updated
This week's All-Area Track and Field leaders
- Updated
A man critically wounded was taken to a hospital, where he died. A woman in her 20s suffered a gunshot wound to her leg that was not life-threatening.
- Updated
Omaha police are actively searching for suspects involved in a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman at Westroads Mall on Saturday.
- Updated
KFAB host Chris Baker was fired Wednesday after posting an offensive tweet about the Derek Chauvin verdict.