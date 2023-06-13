Jasper B. Leago, 84, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Father Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Casual dress is requested.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the funeral home, with a rosary at 7. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Jasper was born on March 29, 1939, in Houston, Texas, the son of Marion and Rosalie (Provenzano) Leago. He was raised and received his education from Steven F. Austin High School. He attended the University of Houston before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in the late 1950s. He served as an airplane mechanic until his honorable discharge on July 29, 1959. While in the service he went to the USAF Technical School and became a jet engine mechanic.

On October 24, 1959, he was united in marriage to Shirley Colfack at Atkinson, Nebraska. They settled in Houston where he delivered for Sunbeam Bread Company for many years. In 1976, Jasper moved his family to Grand Island to be near Shirley's family. Jasper was employed by UPS in Grand Island for over 20 years and< retired in 2000. Jasper was a car guy, and a street-Rodder at heart. He enjoyed classic cars, car shows, swap meets, history and antiques. He belonged to the retired teamsters of America, NRA and AARP; and was a friend to the Highway Creepers Car Club of Kearney.

Jasper is survived by his children, Kevin (Traci) Leago of Lincoln and Shireen Tyma of Lincoln; grandchildren, Briecen Tyma, Braeden Tyma, Sharisa Tyma, Coby Leago, Caleb Leago, and Kendra Leago; a brother, Richard Boykin of Texas; a sister, Mary Francis (Kenny) Burks; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley, and a sister, Josephine (Troy) Chambers.

