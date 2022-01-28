Jeffrey
He's a chill cool cat with a social nature and loves to sit in a window and relax. Loves a... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police say the woman has at least two other prior shoplifting convictions.
The state Game and Parks Commission listed river otters as an endangered species from 1986 to 2020.
Both the ambulance crew and Grand Island Police Department officers believed that the overdose appeared to be opioid-related.
- Updated
Per Nebraska state law, an employee who is hired to fill an open position is not considered a substitute.
The man had been removed from a Grand Island bar moments before the alleged incidents.
There have been 1,400 new cases reported in the last seven days and a positivity rate of 71%, according to CDHD’s COVID dashboard, which was updated Friday.
- Updated
A Grand Island man who fled on foot after allegedly crashing into a parked car was apprehended by Grand Island Police early Wednesday morning.
Over the years, Evans has repaired 6,000 to 8,000 cuckoo clocks, and he’s probably going to fix 6,000 to 8,000 more.
A CHI Health St. Francis spokesman said the victim was treated for his injuries and released.
She was the recipient of the Governor’s Bioscience Award and was selected as the Grand Island Independent’s Woman of the Year in 2017.