Joseph could make Nebraska’s coaching search very interesting on Saturday

LINCOLN — Congratulations! Your ticket to Nebraska-Illinois on Saturday comes with unique access to a college football coaching search.

Consider it being part of an 80,000-member special committee to Athletic Director Trev Alberts.

Your voice will be heard. And you might even make an impact. A big impact.

The Mickey Wagon returns to Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Time to refuel. It’s been four weeks since the Huskers played a home game. A month.

Since then, interim coach Mickey Joseph has won two games and pushed Purdue to the final drive before losing by six.

This had a chance to be a long, mundane search after the 49-14 Oklahoma loss Sept. 17. But Joseph got his team’s attention and got a group playing on some fumes to focus and play with purpose.

Basically one month before Alberts may reveal his hire, Joseph is very much in the conversation. He made it interesting.

On Saturday, it could get very interesting.

The reason is the home crowd. Joseph is a popular man with a lot of Husker fans. They want to see him get the full-time job. Can they help their man’s cause? That’s something to watch Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Illinois is a 7 1/2-point favorite. The Big Ten West leaders have the league’s best defense and fourth-ranked rushing game. Chase Brown has cleared 1,000 yards.

It sets up as a long day for a Nebraska offensive line hanging by a thread and a defense that is down to the nub.

But Husker fans like a good underdog story. And many have rallied around Joseph and his fighting Corn, who refuse to stay down. It could be the Huskers have just enough offensive talent and fight to make this thing interesting.

Especially with a little help from 80,000 friends.

“Our crowd means the world to us,” defensive coordinator Bill Busch said. “On defense, at home, (the crowd) is always a plus for you. Especially get them into third-down situations. It’s loud, protection gets jumpy, you see errors from the offensive line.”

This is the Illini’s third road game. They lost 23-20 at Indiana on Sept. 2. But Illinois was all over Wisconsin 34-10 at Camp Randall Stadium.

That thumping was such that the Badgers fired their coach the next day.

The other side is that this is Nebraska’s first home game in a month and the first since fan momentum has grown behind Joseph.

What’s going on? Joseph has shown traits of leadership, of being a head coach, since the OU loss. It could be that he looks good compared to Scott Frost, who struggled with aspects of being the coach.

But it’s more. Players are drawn to Joseph. So are fans. He has been the genuine article, as they say.

He’s also a dispenser of real talk. Joseph gives no-nonsense, no-excuse answers. He holds his players and assistants accountable. Players are drawn to that. So are fans.

Oh, and he got this Nebraska team playing hard. A team that could have folded after Frost was fired. A team that certainly didn’t have to play as hard as it is now.

Somewhere down the list is the fact that Joseph is a former Husker. He left in 1991 and didn’t play his senior year. There’s a generation of Husker fandom that never knew him.

What they know is they like the man they see now, a coach who looks like he’s going to be a head man someday. A coach who can recruit, a coach who can reach inside players and get them to execute.

That will be a chore against a team that looks like the best Nebraska has seen all season. Joseph said it starts with physicality, that NU needs to match Illinois’ big dudes at the line and hold its ground.

Easier said than done. Trench work is mastered over time, not just in the weight room but the practice fields. Pounding and pounding, over and over.

Maybe Joseph can fill his offensive and defensive lines with enough self-belief that they can rise to the challenge.

And if Casey Thompson has enough time to throw and Trey Palmer enough time to get open, well, Memorial Stadium might get a little crazy.

Can a fan base will their favorite candidate into the job? They might provide a heck of a boost.

“It sure feels like it, doesn’t it?” Busch said. “I get the feeling that the fans are very united with this team. Very much behind it. The kids feel it. We all feel it.

“It’s because of Mickey.”

It’s been six years since NU beat a ranked opponent. That would be a timely development for Joseph.

It would accelerate the narrative and sentiment in all the places where Joseph’s supporters hang out on the sideline of a search.

On Saturday, they can get in the game.

Tom’s Pick: Illinois 27, Nebraska 21

Tom Shatel is a sports columnist for the Omaha World-Herald.