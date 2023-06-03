Joe was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, the youngest of seven children. Joe graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic High School in 1988. He attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he was also an assistant tennis coach. Joe loved playing golf and tennis when he was younger. He also enjoyed spending time at Fonner Park in Grand Island with family. He and Katie (Kaitlyn) would go to the paddock and by the track to see the horses.