Three Dog Night has been added to the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series, set to perform Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Heartland Events Center during the Nebraska State Fair.

Three Dog Night, at the peak of its career, achieved more top-10 hits, moved more records and sold more concert tickets than any other band of the day, according to concert organizers.

“Three Dog Night is a band that has not only crossed all borders selling records around the world, but also crossed all musical genres to include pop, rock and country,” said Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair executive director. “We’re more than happy to add Three Dog Night to our lineup at this year’s Nebraska State Fair. It’s a concert that will make Two-Dollar Tuesday even more special.”

Three Dog Night hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures — songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World.” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize Three Dog Night’s continuing popularity.

Boasting chart and sales records that remain virtually unmatched in popular music, Three Dog Night had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three No. 1 singles, 11 Top 10’s, 18 straight Top 20’s, seven million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs.

Of the group’s 21 top-40 hits, those that topped the chart include: “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy To The World” and “Black And White.” Add to that signature classics like “Shambala,” “An Old Fashioned Love Song” and “One,” and you have a concert event that includes all their hits and new material to be featured in their upcoming album release.

The hits appeared on best selling charts in pop, rock and country. The band’s records continue to sell around the world, reaching beyond the borders of the U.S. into Japan, Canada, Holland, England, Germany, Spain and elsewhere.

Created in 1968 by Danny Hutton, Three Dog Night maintains a year-round touring schedule of more than 90 dates a year, performing hit-filled concerts for multi-generational audiences. The band’s now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a “three dog night.”

“Making the State Fair better is at the heart of everything we do, from infrastructure improvements to helping with entertainment to create an even better fairgoer experience,” said Lindsey Koepke, executive director of the 1868 Foundation. “Adding Three Dog Night does just that. The group has over 50 years experience on the road, and since 1986 has performed over 3,000 shows — including two Super Bowls.”

GI Family Radio owner Alan Usher agrees, saying, “Three Dog Night is unique because they transcend time, bringing together both new and longtime audiences alike. With tens of millions of records sold since their inception, Three Dog Night has staying power and releases new material today as they have for the last five decades. We are excited to be a part of an event that makes the State Fair even better, and that’s not an easy thing to do.”

Three Dog Night is co-presented by the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation and GI Family Radio KRGI, and sponsored by four local firms: Tom Dinsdale Automotive, Galloway Financial, Pizza Hut and Middleton Electric.

“It’s an honor to work with Jaime Parr and everyone at the Nebraska State Fair to bring Three Dog Night to Grand Island,” said Spirit In The Sky Production’s Jay Vavricek. “We agree that a concert of this magnitude is a perfect fit for an already great lineup of entertainment. Three Dog Night is undoubtedly one of the greatest bands in rock and roll history.”

Reserved seat tickets are $20, $35 and $50 (plus fees) and to on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the HEC box office or online at statefair.org. All concert tickets include State Fair admission.