Judge dismisses Title IX lawsuit alleging that UNL acted with 'deliberate indifference'

LINCOLN — A federal judge last month dismissed a lawsuit against the University of Nebraska-Lincoln alleging "deliberate indifference" in how university officials investigated a report of sexual misconduct on campus.

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. ruled in September that a 2020 lawsuit failed to provide sufficient evidence showing that action or inaction by UNL denied a student the benefits of an education, guaranteed by Title IX.

The deadline for the woman, who reported a sexual assault and stalking, to appeal Rossiter’s ruling passed earlier this month, meaning the case is now final.

According to the lawsuit, the unidentified woman formerly enrolled at the UNL College of Law said she was possibly drugged before being sexually assaulted at the apartment of a male student in September 2018.

The woman said she was later stalked by the male student — who was not charged with a crime and is not being named — at friends’ apartments or at the College of Law, where he was also a student.

In October 2018, the woman told another student about the alleged stalking, and that student relayed the report to Marc Pearce, an assistant dean for student affairs at the College of Law.

Pearce, according to the lawsuit, spoke directly to the male student and offered the women links to various resources on campus. He also reported the allegations to UNL’s Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance, which is charged with investigating sexual misconduct on campus.

A few months later, in early 2019, Pearce met with the woman, and she told him about the alleged stalking she experienced, but did not mention the alleged sexual assault, according to the lawsuit.

Pearce referred to the woman to UNL’s Title IX office, where an investigation was initiated, but the woman did not ask for any accommodations at that time, her complaint indicated, believing action would be taken.

The woman left UNL in March 2019 and did not return for the fall semester. She reportedly told friends she felt uncomfortable with the male student knowing where she lived as well as her academic schedule.

An investigation by UNL’s Title IX office concluded in August 2019. In a 53-page report, senior investigator Meagan Counley informed both the woman and the man “there was insufficient evidence” to determine the woman had been drugged.

Counley also informed both parties that “the greater weight of the evidence supported” the woman was not incapacitated when she engaged in sexual activity with the man, finding there was insufficient evidence to hold the man liable.

The woman appealed the decision to Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jake Johnson, who affirmed Counley’s decision.

Rossiter, in his ruling, said the university did not remain idle after receiving a report of the alleged assault and stalking.

While the process wasn’t flawless — Rossiter noted Pearce failed to immediately forward the accusations on to UNL’s Title IX office, but pointed out that an investigation was launched immediately after he did so — the judge said it did not rise to the level of “deliberate indifference.”

UNL made reasonable accommodations to the woman, Rossiter added, even as it did not grant her everything she requested, like removing the male student from the university, which he said “presented a risk of violating (his) constitutional or statutory rights.”

Rossiter granted summary judgment to UNL and dismissed the case.

UNL has faced several accusations in recent years from female students who have alleged systemic failures in how the university investigated sexual misconduct on campus.

The women have criticized UNL for using an investigatory process that placed blame on victims and said investigators were too deferential to alleged perpetrators.

Most of the claims filed in those lawsuits have been dismissed.

Earlier this year, Rossiter tossed a majority of the Title IX claims made against UNL by nine women, including a former Husker volleyball player, who said the university failed to take action because the reported accusers were male student athletes.

Although that case drew a rare filing from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, which accused UNL of misapplying Title IX case law in its investigations, only two women’s complaints were allowed to move forward.

In another case, filed in 2021, U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard tossed a Title IX complaint against UNL but allowed other civil rights claims to move forward in a lawsuit filed by a former Ph.D. student who reported being sexually harassed by her adviser.

Both cases remain open in U.S. District Court.