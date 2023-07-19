LINCOLN — With a couple of dozen people watching, a federal judge scolded Anna Idigima, the one-time Nebraska State Patrol evidence technician who stole kilos of drugs awaiting destruction, before sentencing her to nearly 22 years in federal prison for it Wednesday.

“This case resulted in tremendous damage to not only the State Patrol, but to the criminal justice system. There were cases that were dismissed as a result of this,” Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said.

And that’s not to mention the lives of those she wreaked havoc on, the judge said.

“And for what? A guy? A little bit of cash on the side? There just isn’t any reason that can explain this,” Gerrard said.

At a plea hearing in February, Idigima, 38, admitted she had used her access at the State Patrol to take off with a cache of drugs, including marijuana and cocaine laced with fentanyl, then conspired to sell it with George Weaver Jr., her boyfriend.

He is awaiting sentencing in October, after unsuccessfully trying to withdraw his guilty plea this month.

After an unprecedented spate of overdoses in 2021, the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force uncovered the plot, audited storage areas where Idigima had access and, among other things, found 154 pounds of marijuana, 19 pounds of cocaine and 6 pounds of fentanyl missing.

At the time, Idigima had been a State Patrol employee for more than a decade.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Fullerton argued for a sentence at the top end of the guideline range for Idigima, saying she had used her position of trust and ultimately caused substantial harm to a number of people.

It led to the overdose of a Nebraska City couple at their home on Aug. 4, 2021, and to a man in Lincoln on Aug. 18. Two of the three had to be revived with CPR, and all three needed Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and were treated at hospitals in Lincoln and Omaha.

Fullerton said they very well could have died.

Idigima also caused an immense amount of harm and damage to the reputation of the State Patrol through her actions, the prosecutor said.

Defense attorney Jerry Hug said on the surface it doesn’t make any sense. She hadn’t really ever been in trouble. She was a mother of four. Had a successful career.

“And she threw it all away,” he said.

Hug referenced an evaluation and something that had occurred in Idigima’s life (detailed for the judge in the confidential presentence report), saying it helped to get a little better picture of why she took this path. He didn’t elaborate in court.

And he conceded it didn’t justify what she’d done, and she knew what she was doing was wrong.

Fullerton said Idigima had made a choice to throw away her career and her relationship with family and friends because she wanted a relationship with Weaver.

“She threw everything away essentially for a guy,” Fullerton said. “She’s not the first woman ever in history to do that, and unfortunately she probably won’t be the last. But it was a choice she made, and that’s what needs to be punished here.”

Before Gerrard would give her 21 years and 10 months in prison, Idigima offered an apology to the victims, her children, the community and the State Patrol for her “shameful actions.”

“I turned my back on everything that I had ever known, that I ever believed in,” she said. “And it cost me my life, and left four children without a mother.”

Idigima said there was no excuse for her actions. She took drugs from her job and sold them.

“I’m truly sorry for the harm I created,” she said, her voice breaking.

Idigima said she already was on a better path and would use her time in prison to reflect, heal and work on positive coping skills.

Then, Gerrard told her none of this would have happened without her.

“You were the catalyst in this entire matter,” the judge said. “It’s beyond reckless. This was either a huge moral failure ... or it was horrendously poor judgment, or both.”

Because there is no parole in the federal system, Idigima will have to serve about 20 years more with credit for time served. Then, she will have five years on supervised release.