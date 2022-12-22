 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kansas man killed when pickup truck crashes near York

A Kansas man was killed Wednesday afternoon when his pickup truck crashed near York.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol reported, the driver of a westbound Ford F-250 lost control of the pickup in the wintry conditions on Interstate 80.

The pickup struck the guardrail and rolled. The driver, Louis Coyle, 84, of Lehigh, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatality is the 252nd on Nebraska roads this year, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The average number of fatalities in Nebraska by Dec. 22 for the years 2017-2021 was just over 228.

