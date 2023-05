Karen "Diane" Bockmann, 79, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at St. Leo's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 6.

More details will follow.