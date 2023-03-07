Karnival Kapers, an annual fundraiser for Grand Island Central Catholic, is set for Sunday, March 19.

Activities will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school, 1200 N. Ruby. This is the 52nd year for the event.

A roast beef and chicken dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; hot dogs have been added to the menu. Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors age 60 and older and elementary students; children 4 and younger eat for free.

Dinners may be delivered, and carryout dinners will be available; call the school at 308-384-2440 between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. by March 19 to make arrangements.

The event also includes games, baked goods and a cake walk. Bingo with cash prizes starts at 12:30 p.m. Back by “popular demand” is the “split the pot” raffle during lunch. Bounce houses and the bacon spin also return.

Karnival Kapers is a major undertaking by parents, Central Catholic students, faculty and parishes, along with the community. Proceeds are used to assist the Fine Arts Guild, the Athletic Booster Club, the Student Scholarship program and the Student Council.

For more information or to make a donation call the school at 308-384-2440.

Volunteers are also welcome; to sign up, go to the GICC website and click on “signup.com”.