Kearney Area Storytelling Festival overview with Marlene Hansen

KEARNEY – While most people consider storytelling to be a form of entertainment, Marlene Hansen understands how it can serve other purposes.

“We all love to listen to a good story,” she said. “I’ve read comments from student teachers who have taken the storytelling workshop and so many of them say, ‘Wow, I can really see how this will help me in the classroom.’ These are people who have not taught yet but want to be teachers. The story doesn’t have to be long or fancy, but if a teacher can come up with a little story that piques a child’s interest, they can bond over that.”

And a story can also contain a teachable moment.

“If the teacher can relate the story to something happening in a textbook, it can really make an impact,” said Hansen, chair of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival board.

In addition to a series of public performances, the festival will include two workshops lead by national storytellers Priscilla Howe and Simon Brooks on Wednesday at Ockinga Lecture Hall on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. The workshops are open to the public.

The five day festival begins with Stories for Families at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kearney Public Library. Brooks will highlight the opening day by telling fairy tales.

Admission to all of the festival events is free.

The annual festival began in 1988 with a mission to, according to the festival’s website, “preserve, celebrate and perpetuate the art of storytelling and to nurture, develop and sustain the local community of tellers and listeners.” Each year the festival brings in two national tellers and two local tellers to perform.

Hansen first heard Brooks during the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival in Utah in 2019.

“I only heard him perform one time but I thought he was very good,” she said. “His name came up and I thought he would be great for our festival.”

Each year festival board members ask the national tellers for suggestions for the next year’s performers.

Brooks began telling professionally in 2003, taking most of his material from folk tales. Originally from Britain, he now lives in New Hampshire. Brooks is a Children’s Literacy Foundation presenter, a member of the National Storytelling Network, North East Story Telling and the New Hampshire Storytelling Alliance.

As a former children’s librarian, Howe describes herself as “a tour guide to that space in my brain” where her stories live. She often uses what she calls her “mouthy puppets” in her storytelling.

Hansen believed that Howe would fit nicely into the mission of the festival.

“Priscilla had been highly recommended by the tellers who were here last year,” Hansen said. “She lives in Kansas so that makes traveling easy. Don’t be surprised if she pulls a puppet out from behind her back.”

The highlight of the festival features three storytelling opportunities on Feb. 11. Stories for Families will feature both Brooks and Howe, along with two area tellers, Robin Bennett and Allen DeBey. Both sessions will be held at a new location this year, First Lutheran Church at 3315 Avenue G.

An evening session on Saturday, Stories for Adults, will include both tellers at Kearney Country Club at 2800 19th Ave.

A major aspect of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival includes performances at schools. Hansen estimates that more than 3,500 adults and children will hear stories during the festival.

“We all tell stories,” she said. “There are so many family stories we have. We have stories about our hometowns and things like that. We also hear stories from our parents and, as we get older, we think, ‘I wish I would have listened to those stories more carefully.’ There are so many day-to-day stories that become precious when you share them with someone else.”

Children especially enjoy hearing a good story more than once.

“It’s good for children to hear it again and again and again,” Hansen said. “And each teller tells the story in a different way. Even for grownups, it’s a whole different story. A story can effect people differently when they are at different places in their lives, especially some of the serious stories. If you’ve just experienced a loss or a great win, a story can change your perspective.”

In an effort to include locations outside of Kearney, the festival streams some performances online to school districts that are beyond an easy drive from Kearney.

“Through ESU we reach some of the smaller schools out in the Sandhills,” Hansen noted. “That touches even more people.”