Kearney man arrested after Nebraska state troopers find 8 lbs. of meth in his car

A Kearney man has been arrested after a high-speed chase and the discovery of 8 pounds of what officials suspect is methamphetamine in his car.

Late Tuesday evening, the Kearney Police Department notified Nebraska State Patrol troopers that the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation may be traveling on Interstate 80. The man was thought to be driving a Chevrolet Impala.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, the patrol said, a trooper spotted a car matching the description. It was speeding near the Elm Creek interchange on I-80.

The car exited I-80 at the interchange and began traveling north on Nebraska Highway 183. The trooper tried to stop the car, but the driver sped away, with the car reaching speeds of over 90 mph. Another trooper put stop sticks down on the highway, which deflated the Impala's tires.

The car continued north for several miles before turning west on a county road. The trooper then was able to maneuver the patrol cruiser and stop the car.

The driver tried to run and refused to stop, but a trooper used a Taser on him and took him into custody, the patrol said.