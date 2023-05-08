The Grand Island Kennel Club will host the 2023 AKC All Breed Dog Show, Obedience and Rally Trials on Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14, in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park.

The show begins at 8 a.m. both days and ends after Best in Show has been awarded. Show are indoors and unbenched. The show limit is 1,800 dogs.

All obedience and rally trials are open to All-American dogs listed in the AKC canine partners program.

Tressa O’Neill is the show chair; for more information call her at 308-380-5994 or email tressa@oneillwr.com

More information is also available from Foy Trent Dog Shows online at foytrentdogshows.com