Key gubernatorial adviser leaving Nebraska government post

Lauren Kintner, a key figure in the Ricketts administration who played a major role in legislative relations, will leave state government later this month after 24 years as a member of the governor's cabinet in Nebraska.

Kintner served as lead policy adviser and legal counsel to Gov. Pete Ricketts and his two predecessors, Govs. Dave Heineman and Mike Johanns, holding the position of director of the governor's policy research office.

In that role, Kintner has been a key figure in working with members of the Legislature on behalf of the governor.

"She has helped the executive branch advocate for sound policy through three administrations," Ricketts said, "and her contributions have left a positive impact in Nebraska that will be felt for generations to come."

"Lauren has been a valued adviser," the governor said.

Kintner led the advancement of key policy initiatives that have led to "ushering in tens of billions of dollars in tax relief," Ricketts said, while curbing state expenditures, expanding services and support for Nebraska veterans and law enforcement officers, and cutting regulation for Nebraska business owners and entrepreneurs.