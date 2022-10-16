Kids dig into a ‘delicious story’ to learn where their food comes from

LINCOLN — Nebraska students have a new tool to learn about where food comes from and how it is grown.

An original resource developed by the Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom program called Cafeteria Chronicles aims to bridge the gap between farm to table. It equips students with knowledge of how Nebraska farmers raise food that becomes our meals while helping teachers accomplish classroom learning outcomes.

“Cafeteria Chronicles is a weekly-reader style resource for Nebraska second-grade classrooms that aligns with content area standards for language arts and social studies. Students explore the farm to table concept through an eight-page story accompanied with educational activities and guided lessons,” said Courtney Shreve, director of outreach education for the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation.

Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom provided every second-grade classroom in the stage with 25 free copies of Cafeteria Chronicles through a statewide mailing. The focus of the first edition is pizza, a popular food with young people. The reader takes students on a journey of how pizza ingredients are grown and become a meal with Nebraska farmers and ranchers in the driver’s seat.

“Cafeteria Chronicles is the best publication I have seen to teach about ‘Farm to Fork’ topics. It is well written and easy for my second-grade students to understand. It covered so much more than I expected about pizza and the ingredients that are in every slice,” said Arlys Cupp, second grade teacher from Chase County Schools.

Cafeteria Chronicles can serve as a large class discussion piece, an activity for small groups or individuals, or an at-home enrichment resource. Teachers can use the corresponding Teacher’s Guide that contains classroom integration ideas, Nebraska content area standard connections, and a glossary.

“Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom recognizes the wisdom, creativity, and dedication teachers invest in the classroom,” Shreve said. “The goal of Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom is to support teachers with free lesson plans and activities that enhance classroom learning. Teachers are invited to explore this resource and more to engage students in a conversation about agriculture.”

Visit https://nefbfoundation.org/cafeteria-chronicles/ to learn more,”