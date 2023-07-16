LaNelle Wegner Jul 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LaNelle Wegnerwill be 99 on July 21!If you wish to send her a birthday message, you may do so at:P.O. Box 128, Palmer, NE 68864Love from your whole family! 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Kelli Lepler arrested on warrant in Missouri Wentzville Police Officer Brandi Doyle arrested Lepler at 3:12 p.m. in Wentzville, Missouri. Grand Island woman threatened over drug debt Two people from Lexington were arrested July 1 after they allegedly threatened a Grand Island woman who owed them drug money. Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $204,000 sold in Fairfield The lottery said the ticket sold at Ken & Al's Service in Fairfield matched the winning numbers from Wednesday's Nebraska Pick 5 drawing. Successful boutique relocates to near Conestoga Mall construction Boutique 29eleven has moved from its Railside location to a new home at 3341 W. State St. next to Big Apple Bagels. Theft at Grand Island Best Buy triggers pursuit Suspects in Grand Island shoplifting arrested in west Omaha