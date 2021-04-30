Late surge powers Storm past Force

By Dale Miller
KEARNEY — Tri-City Storm head coach Anthony Noreen pointed at special teams as one area that would help decide his team’s Clark Cup playoffs series with Fargo.
Noreen was proven exactly right through Game 1.
The Storm converted on all three of its power-play opportunities, including two in the final 8:30, to rally for a 3-2 win over the Force in the United States Hockey League’s Western Conference semifinals Friday at the Viaero Center.
That gives Tri-City a chance to advance out of the best-of-3 series if it wins Saturday’s 7:05 p.m. Game 2.
“It’s obviously the difference in the game,” Noreen said of special-teams play. “We get a power-play goal early, they get a power-play goal.
“We felt like we were going to get a couple cracks on the power play in the third with the way that things went. I just like the attitude, the energy on the bench. We had a lot of cracks at it, a lot of shots and their goalie made some big saves. …But one thing about this group is it keeps coming.”
Mark Estapa came through with the game-winner at 15:31 of the third. With the Storm on the man-advantage, Estapa blasted a one-timer from the right circle off after a nice play by Vinny Borgesi..
With 6-foot-8, 245-pound Storm forward Adam Klapka camped out in front of the crease, Estapa’s shot eluded goaltender Brennan Boynton.
That came 4:01 after Tri-City tied it on a Hunter Strand power-play goal.
Noreen said two factors led to the Storm’s late success on special teams.
“I thought it was desperation and execution,” he said. “If you look at the game, there wasn’t much to be had either way 5-on-5. Obviously, they’re a good team with an elite goalie.
“When we did get a power play, we felt like this was the time we had to convert. It was that feeling, and then guys going out and executing, especially on that last goal. Vinny Borgesi makes just a big-time play and it is nice to have Mark back in the lineup.”
Storm defenseman and captain Cole McWard – who had a goal and an assist – said the team kept a calm mindset in the final period.
“I think obviously you don’t want to be down going into the third, but we just stuck with it and wanted our guys to not be panicked and stay composed and know it was going to come,” he said. “We stuck to the plan and got the first one, then the second one came too.”
The final minute wasn’t without drama. A Storm penalty for too many men on the ice along with a pulled goalie gave Fargo a two-attacker advantage for the final 47 seconds, but the best scoring chance went off the right side of the net and Tri-City survived.
“It was almost fitting that we had to kill one more time at the end,” Noreen said. “Wheels (defenseman Mason Wheeler) got a big block and got it out. It was a special night.”
Tri-City cashed in on its first power-play opportunity on a shot from McWard from the top of the right circle at 10:22 of the opening period. A pass from defenseman Isac Jonsson from the left point set up the goal.
McWard said Tri-City created simple power-play scoring opportunities that paid off thanks to guys doing the dirty work in front of the crease.
“I think we just put pucks on net, and when we had an open lane we shot it,” he said. “We just had guys there. I don’t know if (Carter) Mazur tipped my goal but he was standing right in front. The goal goes all to him because he took (the goalie’s) eye away. It doesn’t go in without him.”
Fargo evening it up on its second power play with defenseman Jack Peart firing the puck from above the middle of the circles past goaltender Todd Scott at 17:04.
The Force’s Jeremy Davidson hit cutting defenseman Ryan Siedem with a backdoor pass, which allowed Siedem to shuttle the puck to an open Bear Hughes in front of the net. Hughes easily converted on the opportunity to give Fargo a 2-1 lead at 7:03 of the second.
That was one of only two shots that the Force managed to get on goal in the period.
Tri-City received a prime opportunity to tie at 6:33 of the third when Mazur was awarded a penalty shot after being taken down from behind when he broke free into the Force’s zone. But Boynton poke checked the puck away, preventing Mazur from getting a shot on net.
That missed opportunity wasn’t as tough a mental blow as many might think, Noreen said.
“The feel at that point from the outside was probably ‘that was your chance,’ but I felt there was a good energy on the bench,” he said. “In a lot of these games when we’ve been down a goal, we’ve pushed the last minute or last two minutes.
“The guys did a good job of pushing the last 20. I think it’s the first time we’ve come back (this season) after being down a goal going into the third, and I think it’s the first time they’ve lost a game when they’ve been up a goal going into the third. We knew it couldn’t just be a good effort, it had to be an elite effort.”
Tri-City found the equalizer on the first power play of the final period. McWard sent a pass from the right corner back to Strand who was cutting to the crease and put the puck past Boynton at 11:30.
Storm Watch
% With last year’s Clark Cup playoffs being canceled, McWard was the only Storm player who suited up Friday with postseason USHL experience.
“It’s awesome,” he said of returning to playoff play. “It’s what we all play for. Everyone loves the playoffs and it’s the most exciting hockey. I can’t tell you how much I love being back in this atmosphere. We just want to make it last as long as we can.”
% McWard said it won’t be easy to close out the series Saturday and avoid a winner-takes-all Game 3 Sunday afternoon.
“They’re a tough team,” he said. “There’s a reason they’ve been so high in the standings all year. They’ve got some good players on the team so we’re just going to have to play the same way we did for the second half of the game tonight and stick to the plan – be tough, be physical and try to wear them down as much as we can.”
Noreen said the Storm needed to take the right approach immediately following Game 1 to set up success in Game 2.
“The key right now – and I’d be saying the same thing whether we won or whether we lost – take care of our bodies and we should enjoy it for about five or 10 minutes,” he said. “That’s a team that’s playing for its season (Saturday) night, and obviously they’re going to be desperate. And they’re a really good hockey team.”
% Tri-City’s penalty-kill unit, which topped the league for the third consecutive regular season, forced Fargo into a 1-for-5 night. Fargo’s power-play unit has the lowest conversion rate of any of the eight playoff teams.