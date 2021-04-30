Late surge powers Storm past Force

With 6-foot-8, 245-pound Storm forward Adam Klapka camped out in front of the crease, Estapa’s shot eluded goaltender Brennan Boynton.

That came 4:01 after Tri-City tied it on a Hunter Strand power-play goal.

Noreen said two factors led to the Storm’s late success on special teams.

“I thought it was desperation and execution,” he said. “If you look at the game, there wasn’t much to be had either way 5-on-5. Obviously, they’re a good team with an elite goalie.

“When we did get a power play, we felt like this was the time we had to convert. It was that feeling, and then guys going out and executing, especially on that last goal. Vinny Borgesi makes just a big-time play and it is nice to have Mark back in the lineup.”

Storm defenseman and captain Cole McWard – who had a goal and an assist – said the team kept a calm mindset in the final period.

“I think obviously you don’t want to be down going into the third, but we just stuck with it and wanted our guys to not be panicked and stay composed and know it was going to come,” he said. “We stuck to the plan and got the first one, then the second one came too.”