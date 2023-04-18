LINCOLN — Efforts to carry out a constitutional amendment requiring voter ID appear to have hit an impasse in the Nebraska Legislature.

Weeks of discussions and legal analysis have resulted in dueling implementation proposals and a pronouncement by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who chairs the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, that he wants to get something advanced to the full Legislature this week.

"One of the two (proposals) needs to move forward," he told committee members Monday, adding, "If we're going to do it, let's do it right so there's not pain later."

The issue stems from a constitutional amendment passed overwhelmingly last year requiring voters to present “valid photographic” ID before casting a ballot “in any election.” The amendment left it to lawmakers to determine how the requirement should be carried out.

Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, who led the successful ballot initiative for voter ID, introduced one implementation proposal as Legislative Bill 535 this year.

At the bill's February public hearing, she offered a major rewrite — one that would have required, among other things, that notaries sign mail-in ballots and voters present ID documents that prove their citizenship.

Last week, Slama offered a second major rewrite to the committee. This one would retain the requirement for voters to show ID documents that prove citizenship and require the secretary of state to verify the citizenship of registered voters. The proposal would have witnesses, instead of notaries, sign mail-in ballot envelopes attesting that they had verified the voter's identity.

The other proposal was developed by Brewer, working with Secretary of State Bob Evnen's office and other committee members.

Under his amendment to LB 535, a wider range of photo documents would be accepted to prove identity, including expired documents. People casting mail-in ballots would have to provide a Nebraska driver's license or state ID card number or a copy of an accepted document.

Brewer's proposal would provide exceptions from the ID provision for voters who could show "a reasonable impediment" to showing photo ID. Such impediments could include a religious objection to being photographed, a lost or stolen ID, a disability or illness or an inability to get a birth certificate or other documents needed to get an ID.

Both proposals allow people to get free state identification cards for voting purposes and to get free copies of state birth certificates, if needed to obtain a state ID card.

Slama has refused to accept Brewer's proposal, calling it unconstitutional because it would allow people to vote without photo ID. Her latest proposal includes an exception only for people with a "sincerely held religious belief" against being photographed.