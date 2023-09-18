Nebraska lawyers are continuing to address the difficulty many people have in obtaining legal counsel, filling what's known as the justice gap.

In a visit to Grand Island last month, members of the State Bar Association talked about the need for counsel in criminal and civil cases.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of two events that went a long way toward helping people obtain legal representation.

Gideon v. Wainwright, a 1963 U.S. Supreme Court decision, established that all Americans, regardless of income, have a right to appointed counsel "where imprisonment is at stake," said Jason Grams of Omaha, president of the State Bar Association.

The other anniversary celebrates the 1963 formation of Legal Aid of Nebraska.

Although there are exceptions, there is generally no right to counsel in civil cases. That's part of the reason why Legal Aids exist nationwide, said Laurie Heer Dale, who is director of Legal Aid of Nebraska.

Legal Aid essentially exists to provide free civil legal services to Nebraskans who have limited income, Heer Dale said.

About 300,000 Nebraskans would be eligible for free civil legal services, she said. Legal Aid of Nebraska is able to help about 13,000 of those people each year.

Legal Aid of Nebraska has seven offices across the state. They are in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, North Platte, Norfolk, Scottsbluff and Bancroft.

About a third of its funding comes from the Legal Services Corp., a publicly funded nonprofit corporation that began in 1974. There are now 132 Legal Aid programs across the country, Heer Dale said.

"Legal Aid attorneys help vulnerable individuals navigate complex legal procedures, provide advice and education, and most importantly, improve the likelihood of a favorable outcome in their legal situation," says a news release.

Grams pointed out that Legal Aid of Nebraska is available to people statewide.

The State Bar Association's Volunteer Lawyers Project has a new virtual self-help center for self-represented litigants. That service allows low-income Nebraskans to meet virtually with an attorney for free for 30-mintue sessions to discuss civil legal issues. The volunteer lawyers provide information and basic legal advice.

For those sessions, a smartphone, computer or mobile devices is required. The program is not meant for criminal legal matters or appeals. To register, visit www.nevlp.org/shcsignup.

Public defenders represent people in criminal cases.

But only about 25 Nebraska counties have public defenders, Grams said. Hall County is one of those counties.

Nebraska law provides that counties of more than 100,000 people are required to staff offices of public defenders, including an elected chief.

The State Bar Association feels it's essential that county boards fully fund public defenders' offices, Grams said.

Some counties have part-time county attorneys. Counties in rural areas generally rely on court-appointed counsel and contract with individual lawyers to serve as prosecutors.

Eleven Nebraska counties have no lawyers. People who need legal services in those counties have to drive elsewhere.

Many people who have jobs still can't afford to pay someone "$300 an hour to go to all their court appearances, give them appropriate counseling" and generally represent them in a civil matter, Grams said.

Everyone likes to tell lawyer jokes, Grams said. "But lawyers are essential when you get into a situation where you need one," he said.

Ten or 15 Nebraska counties are home to just one or two attorneys. "And those folks are aging out of the profession," Grams said.

The State Bar Association tries to get young lawyers to move into those communities. Not only is there a need, but "they can make a good living taking over some of those practices," Grams said.

A significant number of Nebraskans can't get legal help because there aren't enough lawyers and dollars to help them, Gram said.

That need grows every year, Heer Dale said.