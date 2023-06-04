Washburn lifts Five Points past Millard West

KEARNEY — Carson Washburn delivered a two-out pinch-hit single, scoring Gavin Ruether with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift Grand Island Five Points to a 4-3 win over Millard West Sports Clips Saturday in the Kearney Tournament at Memorial Field.

Brady Douglass pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win, striking out three and retiring all six batters he faced. Five Points starter Ian Arends had a strong outing, allowing five hits and three earned runs in five innings of work, striking out four.

Gabe Ruiz led the Grand Island juniors at the plate, going 2 for 3, including a RBI triple to key his team's three-run fourth inning. Ruether and Washburn both added RBI hits as Five Points rallied from a 3-0 deficit.

Five Points is scheduled to close out the Kearney Tournament at 10 a.m. Sunday against the PDG Storm (Elkhorn South).

Dinsdale splits games in home tournament

Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the fourth, Grand Island's Tom Dinsdale Auto was aiming to regain the lead.

They did that and some.

Dinsdale scored seven runs in the fourth inning and then extended their lead by two in the fifth to win 10-2 over Hastings on Saturday in five innings. It was their first game of Dinsdale's home tournament.

Brody Davidson, Isaac Valenzuela Licon and Ashton Helgoth each had two hits. Thomas Ummel led the team with three RBIs.

On the mound, Abraham Cardoza picked up the win, throwing one strikeout and seven walks in 4 2/3 innings.

In the second game, it was the opposite result for Dinsdale, who lost 13-2 in five innings to Malcolm.

Malcolm reached a 7-0 lead after the top of the third before Dinsdale scored their two runs of the game on the opposite side.

Aden Glade was the lone Dinsdale player with a hit. Evan Rust had the loss on the mound, throwing one strikeouts and six walks in three innings.

Dinsdale (4-6) will play two games again on Sunday, facing Millard North at 9:30 a.m. and Minden at 7:30 p.m.