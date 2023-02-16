More members of the Nebraska National Guard will be able to access tuition assistance to attend one of the state's public colleges or universities under a plan advanced by the Legislature on Thursday.

The bill (LB52) from Sen. Loren Lippincott of Central City, which won first-round approval, would raise the annual amount of tuition credits available from $900,000, where it has existed since 1999, to $1 million.

Lippincott said the $100,000 boost in annual tuition assistance available would still fall roughly $40,000 short of the current demand for help paying for college — what the freshmen state senator called "one of the most popular benefits" available.

The shortfall would mean about 30 people would potentially be denied aid, and diminish the state's competitiveness in recruiting members to the Army and Air National Guard.

But an amendment from Sen. John Lowe of Kearney, which passed on a 32-0 vote, would eliminate the cap altogether moving into the future.

Lowe said removing the cap would not likely raise the amount paid out in tuition over time. He agreed with a characterization made by Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth that the tuition assistance program was "a pretty static expenditure year after year."

Members of the National Guard can currently receive an amount equal to 100% of resident tuition for certificate, associate, or bachelor's programs, or an amount equal to 50% of the tuition charged for graduate or professional degrees.

Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad said she supported the effort, but encouraged the Legislature to consider providing more in state aid to keep the public higher education system affordable for all Nebraska students.

The 2% increase to the University of Nebraska system proposed by Gov. Jim Pillen and included in a preliminary budget put forward by the Appropriations Committee was lower than the 3% requested by NU.

With excess revenue available, not investing more in NU, the Nebraska State College System, or Nebraska's community colleges amounted to "a cost shift that will fall upon the backs of kids who are trying to work their way through college and the moms and dads writing tuition checks," she said.

"We also have to ensure we're providing our state university, state colleges, and community colleges with the resources they need to keep tuition affordable so Nebraskans all across the state and the political spectrum have an opportunity to pursue higher education," Conrad said.