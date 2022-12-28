Leigh Lillibridge: Getting to know the library foundation

Chances are if you’ve enjoyed the services of our Grand Island Public Library over the last three decades, you’ve directly benefited from the volunteer service of two of our retiring Foundation Board members.

These two board members have volunteered their expertise and time while exhibiting their passion for the library through their Foundation Board Membership.

Before I share more about these two board members, let’s take a look at what the Grand Island Public Library Foundation actually does. Since 1961 it has been incorporated to lift up and support the services within the library. Contrary to common belief, city funding for the library usually doesn’t pay for progress or programs. The foundation partners with the library to provide funding support for facility renovations, learning programs and special activities within the library.

Since its inception, the foundation has worked to secure the financial future of the library through seeking planned gifts, estate gifts, annual gifts and annual business sponsorships from our very generous community.

Now that you have a better understanding of what the library foundation does, I’d like to introduce you to Duane Burns and Alan Lepler. Both of these gentlemen have provided decades of service to the library and foundation. Duane and Alan have led the organizations through two capital campaigns and facility renovations and have served as foundation board presidents.

Their most recent accomplishments include our latest renovation which includes the addition of the library makerspace, digital lab, improved meeting rooms, study rooms and last but not least, the addition of the sandhill crane sculpture donated by the Staab family. The foundation board was also recognized in 2021 by the Nebraska Library Association for its efforts to support progress and innovation for our library.

Our group of foundation board members, made up of seven members at large and two library board representatives, will miss Duane and Alan’s servant leadership. When I think of the two of them it reminds me of this quote by President Harry Truman: “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you do not care who gets the credit.”

In my time with the foundation, I’ve not seen either of these gentlemen worry about credit, only organizational betterment. What a fantastic legacy they leave us to build on. I couldn’t be more thankful to have gotten the opportunity to work and learn beside these giants! Their capacity to make things happen with humility and kindness layered carefully with tenacity is absolutely remarkable! Thankfully they have played an essential role in the recruitment and mentoring of our current board and our new board members and for that we are so thankful.

With change comes opportunity for new board members, Abby Kile, staff accountant with Lutz; Dan Hill, Army National Guard flight instructor; Justin Shavlik, president, Edgewater Insurance; and Darcy Ray, CFO Pathway Bank.

After much succession planning, these four have joined our board during the last quarter of 2022. They join members Joseph Cook, president; Ed Meedel, vice president; Ines Gonzales, board member; and Tanya Hansen and Sara While, library representatives. I am eager to see what we can accomplish in 2023 with this slate of fantastic leaders.

Please consider volunteering, purchasing books from our book sale area or making a donation. Your donation helps the library provide community-wide access to lifelong learning.

Donations can be dropped off at the library or mailed to: GIPL Foundation P.O. Box 1364, Grand Island, NE 68802 or online: https://giplf.org/online-donation-form/

Please consider the library foundation in your estate plan. You can leave a big impact by naming the foundation in a percent of your will/estate Plan. Contact me for more information at 308-385-5333 or email me at Leigh.giplfoundation@gmail.com