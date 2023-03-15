Did you know that behind every successful library, there are dedicated volunteers working tirelessly to keep things running smoothly?

That’s right! Volunteers are an essential part of our library community, and we are so grateful for their time and commitment.

Our volunteers help with a variety of duties, from shelving books, to cleaning and organizing materials, to assisting with programs and outreach events. They also provide essential support to our staff, helping us to provide excellent customer service to every visitor who walks through our doors. If you would like to welcome patrons to our library, sign up to work at the Welcome Desk right inside the library front doors!

What makes volunteers truly valuable is their passion for books and reading and helping others. Many of our volunteers are avid readers themselves, and they love nothing more than sharing their enthusiasm with others. Their knowledge, enthusiasm, and dedication in helping to create a welcoming and engaging environment for everyone who comes to our library is so appreciated. The Grand Island Public Library would not be able to provide all the wonderful services and programs without our awesome volunteers.

When visiting the library, be sure to check out our wonderful Friends of the Library Book Sale in the front lobby. There are a variety of books, in every genre and age, organized and displayed for our patrons at a very reasonable cost to add to your own collection.

Did you realize these books are sorted, displayed and shelved by two of our valued volunteers dedicated to making sure this area is an inviting place to find the book “just for you”? Every week, this dynamic duo dedicates one day a week to sort our donated books and library books taken out of circulation.

After sorting the books by categories, our volunteers shelve and organize these books in the front lobby in our ongoing book sale. The funds received from the Friends of the Library Book Sale go back into the library budget to help provide programming. It is really quite a sight to behold, to see how these books magically appear, all sorted and displayed for our patrons. This is thanks to our wonderful volunteers!

“Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more.” ― H. Jackson Brown Jr.

The volunteers at the Grand Island Public Library seem to be living proof of being of service to others. Many of them might never come into direct contact with those they have helped, but have instead worked quietly behind the scenes lending their time and helpful hands to prepare for the many programs and events offered.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, we would love to hear from you! We are currently seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including shelving, customer service, programming, homebound delivery, greeting patrons at the Welcome Desk and more.

To get started, simply visit our website (https://www.gilibrary.org/how-do-i/volunteer-at-the-library/volunteer-interest) and fill out an application form, or stop by the library and speak with one of our staff members to give you a volunteer form to complete and forward to our Grand Island Public Library Foundation Volunteer Coordinator.

I think most people are shocked at the number of volunteers who help the library deliver the vast array of programs and services to the public. Our volunteer coordinator Kim Mettenbrink recruits, screens and connects each volunteer to their function and helps make the introduction to library staff with whom the volunteer will assist.

Thank you to all of our volunteers for everything you do to make our library a welcoming and vibrant community hub. We couldn’t do it without you!