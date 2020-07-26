Thank you
Words are inadequate to express how thankful we are for all the tender love shown to us during the loss of our loved one, Leland Greving.
Thank you, Dr. Buhlke, Long Term Care and Aseracare. Pastor Zeke and the Heartland E-Free Church staff, we thank you for all the wonderful services you provided. Mitch and Trent, thank you for everything you did.
We hope we haven’t missed anyone. Please know you have all touched us, and we will be forever grateful.
Shirley Greving
Greg Greving and Betty Smith
Garry and Vicki Greving
Ann and Kevin Brown
Jennifer and Steve Pauly
and families
